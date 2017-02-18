Driver held in attack on prominent Malayalam actress

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Driver held in attack on prominent Malayalam actress

She was allegedly held captive in her car for about an hour while it was driven to various parts of the city

Image Credit: Supplied
Martin
 

Kochi:  A popular Malayalam movie actress was waylaid and attacked late on Friday night while she was returning by car to Kochi from a shooting location.

The incident happened at Athani near Kochi when she was on her way home from Thrissur. Her car was stopped by a gang, who then forced their way into the car in an apparent attempt to kidnap the actress.

Reports indicated that there were three people in the gang and that they had been following the actress’ car for a long time. When they were nearing Athani, the two cars had a minor collision, following which the gang barged into the actress’ car.

Local media quoted the actress as saying that the gang members tried to harm her and also took photographs of her. She said she managed to get into another car and reach a movie director’s house nearby and inform the police.

Police have taken into custody the actress’ driver Martin on the suspicion that he had a role in the episode. Before and during the drive to Kochi with the actress, he is believed to have made several calls and exchanged text messages with another driver, ‘Pulsar’ Sunil. Police are on the lookout for Sunil.

Sunil had been the actress’ driver earlier, and it was on Sunil’s suggestion that Martin took over the driver’s job with her. Police suspect the two men may have conspired to stage Friday’s incident.

Senior police officials visited the actress and took her statement on Friday night itself, and investigations are on.

The actress' name was initially carried in some media, but later withdrawn on the basis of a protocol not to disclose the victim's name in such incidents.
 

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

Also In India

Police on trail of accused in actress’ abduction

Framed Gallery

SpaceX launches rocket with cargo for ISS crew

GNTV Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring