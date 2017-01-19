Dog laid to rest with full honours after it saves lives of security forces

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dog laid to rest with full honours after it saves lives of security forces

Animika was killed while leading the security forces and stumbled upon an improvised explosive device

Gulf News
 

Patna: A police dog was laid to rest with full honours after it died to save the lives of scores of elite CoBRA battalion personnel of Central Reserves Police Force engaged in operations with dreaded Maoist guerrillas in Jharkhand.

The sniffer dog — named Animika — leading the security forces blown to pieces atop the Buddha Hill forest on Tuesday after she stumbled upon an improvised explosive device (IED) planted under the ground during an intensive operation to search for a dreaded Maoist leader Arvindji carrying reward of Rs10 million on his head.

Reports said the cops accompanying the sniffer dog escaped with only minor injuries as Animika detected the IED just at the nick of time. “But for her, we would have suffered major losses but she saved us with her own life. We are proud of her supreme sacrifice,” dog handler PK Samal told the media Thursday.

Witnesses said the grateful forces held a Rest in Peace (RIP) ceremony, placed wreaths on her body packed in coffin and then gave her salute to pay last respect to the dog after her body was brought to the battalion headquarters in Latehar town on Wednesday. “We will ever be indebted to her supreme sacrifice,” remarked Pankanj Kumar, commandant of the 11 CRPF battalion engaged operation against the rebels in the tough terrains of the Jharkhand state.

Acting on information that the dreaded fugitive Maoist was taking shelter in the woods on the Jharkhand-Chhatisgarh border and carrying out the recruitment drive, the security forces had reached there with the sniffer dog. Reports said the forces were moving closer to the rebel leader when the sniffer dog suddenly moved in a direction and began digging at a place when the landmine planted underneath blew up, killing her on the spot as the forces accompanying her fled for safety.

“The dog detected the explosive just in the nick of time which saved lives of many security personnel,” the local district superintendent of police Dhananjay Singh said. Reports said each battalion fighting the Maoists has some 6-8 sniffer dogs, mostly Belgian Shepherds. At least 11 out of Jharkhand’s total 24 districts are currently said to be impacted with Maoist activities.

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

Also In India

Held to account

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Trump sworn in as US president

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found