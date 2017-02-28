Digvijay Singh lands in soup over his attack on madrasas

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh has landed himself and his party in a soup with his tweet that madrasas (Muslim religious schools) spread hatred.

On a complaint from a political activist, Hyderabad police have booked a case of hurting religious sentiments of a community against Singh.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek leader Amjadullah Khan Khalid lodged a complaint at Dabeerpura police station in Hyderabad demanding action against the Congress leader.

“His statement casts aspersions on lakhs [hundreds of thousands] of Muslims studying in madrasas and shows them as anti-social and anti-national [individuals]. His irresponsible statement has hurt the sentiments of lakhs of Muslims”, he said in his complaint.

Police Inspector C Venkanna Naik said the case was registered under section 295 A of IPC and the matter was being investigated.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone, Satyanarayana said the case will be handed over to the Cyber Cell as it involves technical aspects.

Digvijay Singh, who is quite active on social media had posted a message on his Twitter handle comparing Shishu Mandirs of RSS and madrasas. “Is there a difference between Madarsas and Saraswati Shishu Mandir Schools run by RSS? I don’t think so. Both spread hatred”.

The tweet evoked a sharp reaction from various quarters within the Muslim community who strongly condemned the Congress leaders.

Hafiz Peer Shabbir Ahmad, state president of Jamiat-ul-Ulema-e-Hind condemned Singh’s statement. “I want him to show me whether any madrasa had weapons stored in it?” he demanded.

He reminded Singh that several ulema (religious scholars) and heads of madrasas were in the forefront of the freedom struggle against the British rule.