Digvijay Singh lands in soup over his attack on madrasas

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Digvijay Singh lands in soup over his attack on madrasas

Case booked in Hyderabad for hurting religious sentiments

Gulf News
 

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh has landed himself and his party in a soup with his tweet that madrasas (Muslim religious schools) spread hatred.

On a complaint from a political activist, Hyderabad police have booked a case of hurting religious sentiments of a community against Singh.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek leader Amjadullah Khan Khalid lodged a complaint at Dabeerpura police station in Hyderabad demanding action against the Congress leader.

“His statement casts aspersions on lakhs [hundreds of thousands] of Muslims studying in madrasas and shows them as anti-social and anti-national [individuals]. His irresponsible statement has hurt the sentiments of lakhs of Muslims”, he said in his complaint.

Police Inspector C Venkanna Naik said the case was registered under section 295 A of IPC and the matter was being investigated.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone, Satyanarayana said the case will be handed over to the Cyber Cell as it involves technical aspects.

Digvijay Singh, who is quite active on social media had posted a message on his Twitter handle comparing Shishu Mandirs of RSS and madrasas. “Is there a difference between Madarsas and Saraswati Shishu Mandir Schools run by RSS? I don’t think so. Both spread hatred”.

The tweet evoked a sharp reaction from various quarters within the Muslim community who strongly condemned the Congress leaders.

Hafiz Peer Shabbir Ahmad, state president of Jamiat-ul-Ulema-e-Hind condemned Singh’s statement. “I want him to show me whether any madrasa had weapons stored in it?” he demanded.

He reminded Singh that several ulema (religious scholars) and heads of madrasas were in the forefront of the freedom struggle against the British rule.

More from India

tags from this story

Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

India: One in 5 has diabetes, hypertension

Framed Gallery

Mexico’s world record bulldog attempt

GNTV Videos

PlayCity Walk transforms into an open-air canvas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays