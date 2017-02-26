Delhi zoo facing a new challenge — missing mates

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Delhi zoo facing a new challenge — missing mates

The outbreak of bird flu at the zoo, which claimed the lives of 14 water birds last year, has only added to the woes

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Many of Delhi zoo’s crowd-pullers are facing a peculiar situation — the problem of missing mates.

The National Zoological Park has two female rhinoceros, a female hyena, and one male each of African elephant, panther, jaguar. All these animals are missing a mate.

The outbreak of bird flu at the zoo, which claimed the lives of 14 water birds last year, has only added to the woes.

“The zoo exchange programme has gone for a toss since the bird flu outbreak last year. No new animal or bird has reached the zoo since then,” a zoo official confirmed.

The mother-daughter rhinoceros duo of Anju and Manju have not had a male companion for many years.

African elephant Shankar, which was presented to the zoo by former President Shankar Dayal Sharma in the late 90s, has been lonely since his partner Bombai died a few years later.

Shankar was also in the news recently for turning violent and injuring his caretaker.

Experts say animals in captivity tend to get restless and exhibit behavioural changes in the absence of companions.

“Animals without companions are prone to stress. They may exhibit violent behaviour as they are unable to socialise. In some cases, it may be fatal. It can also affect the breeding population considerably,” Renu Nair, a wildlife expert, said.

As per the guidelines issued by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), zoological parks are not supposed to keep single animals for more than six months. They must make arrangements for procuring viable partners.

But the zoos usually hesitate to part ways with their animals if they are unable to get star attractions from other zoos in exchange. The trend is usually followed in case of bigger animals such as tiger, lion and panther.

“The zoo exchange programme is a cumbersome process. Generally, surplus animals are exchanged among the zoos. The authorities usually do not encourage transfer of big animals as the logistics involved is tough and also they do not want to lose their star attractions,” the zoo official said.

Renu pooh-poohed this view and said such an attitude was detrimental to wildlife conservation.

“Keeping single animals in captivity for long is detrimental in nature. It prevents the zoos from maintaining a viable breeding population. The zoos should not hesitate to pool in animals,” she added.

The Delhi zoo has been under a cloud for a spate of animal deaths recently.

A total of 14 water birds died in October last due to the outbreak of H5N8 avian influenza. The zoo’s only four monitor lizards died earlier this month.

Forty-six spotted deer died last year. Apart from these animals, a baby gibbon and a grey partridge bird also died at its enclosure last year.

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

Also In India

BJP should have fielded Muslims — Bharti, Naqvi

Framed Gallery

Rain hits several parts of UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayCity Walk transforms into an open-air canvas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

UAE salaries to rise this much in 2017

UAE salaries to rise this much in 2017

Oscars mistake: Here’s what really happened

Oscars mistake: Here’s what really happened