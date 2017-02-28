Bus crashes into canal, killing 11 passengers in Andhra

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bus crashes into canal, killing 11 passengers in Andhra

A new driver had taken over at Vijayawada just before the accident, officials said

Gulf News
 

Hyderabad: A bus travelling from Bhubaneshwar to Hyderabad plunged into a canal in the early hours of Tuesday, killing at least 11 passengers and injuring 26 others, police said.

The accident occurred at around 5.30am at Mullapadu, in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it veered off into a canal between two bridges after breaking through the barricade.

“We are investigating the cause of the accident and the condition of the driver, who was among the deceased,’ said Umamaheshwara Rao, the deputy superintendent of police in Nandigam. The driver was identified as Adi Narayana Reddy.

As the Bhubaneshwar-Hyderabad journey is 1,000km long, a new driver had taken over at Vijayawada just before the accident, officials said.

Emergency workers used gas cutters to cut open the mangled wreckage of the bus, to rescue survivors and retrieve bodies of the deceased.

Later the bus was removed from the canal by two cranes.

The injured were admitted to hospitals at Nandigam, Gollapudi and Vijayawada. Ten of them were stated to be in a critical condition.

Krishna district superintendent of police Vijay Kumar and district collector Ahmad Babu visited the injured at various hospitals.

The bus owned by Diwakar Travels was carrying 44 passengers and most of them were asleep at the time of the accident.

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister S. Raghava Rao, who visited the scene of the accident with senior officials, ordered a probe to establish the cause of the mishap.

The deceased included Madhusudhan Reddy of Hyderabad who had boarded the ill-fated bus along with his son Abhishek Reddy while his wife boarded a Hyderabad-bound train at Bhuvaneshwar.

The wife came to know about the accident and death of her husband after she disembarked from the train in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning. Her son Abhishek was seriously injured and admitted to a hospital in Vijayawada.

Another heart-rending story was of two brothers, N. Krishna Reddy and Shekhar Reddy of Suryapet who had engagements scheduled for later in the day. Shekhar Reddy who worked as a software engineer in Bengaluru had come on holiday and had gone to Odisha to meet Shekhar Reddy, who worked as a doctor in Central Reserve Police Force. While returning, both brothers died in the accident.

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

Also In India

India: One in 5 has diabetes, hypertension

Framed Gallery

Mexico’s world record bulldog attempt

GNTV Videos

PlayCity Walk transforms into an open-air canvas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays