Bull-dozing the way for Jallikattu
New Delhi: The pro-Jallikattu movement is reflecting poorly on India, but that has not deterred the Tamil Nadu state government to pass a bill replacing an ordinance to legalise the bull-taming sport Jallikattu.
The state witnessed weeklong protests and the chief motivation was against the Supreme Court, which banned the sport in a decision citing animal cruelty based on a lawsuit by the animal rights activists group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) that said the tradition violates the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
Opposition to Jallikattu has also come from the Animal Welfare Board of India and the Federation of Indian Animal Protection and judges of the Supreme Court too have voiced their opposition and criticised the Central government’s support for the sport.
Strangely, it is one of the rare times that the ruling political party AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) and the main opposition party DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), have joined hands on an issue demanding the Supreme Court imposed ban on Jallikattu be lifted.
Symbol of Tamil pride
Popular in Madurai, Sivaganga, Dindigul and Pudukottai districts, protests over the sport beloved by villagers have caused immense harm to public and private property in the state. But certain sections of the society have been trying to portray it as a symbol of Tamil pride.
While NGOs and animal rights activists assert that bulls are ‘tortured’ in Jallikattu and have drawn comparisons with Spanish bull-fighting, protesters claim this is far from reality.
Hima Kiran, joint secretary of SKCRF (Senaapathy Kangayam Cattle Research Foundation), one of the strong advocates of Jallikattu as a tool for development of high quality cattle breeds, said, “Those who don’t know anything about Jallikattu are attacking the sport. The bans over the years are destroying our cattle wealth, our culture and agriculture economy.”
Dismissing claims that the sport was promoting cruelty towards animals, Kiran said the bulls were not subjected to any cruelty, neither were they intoxicated or harmed. They are just tested for their virility, agility, sturdiness and alertness.
However, PETA claimed such arguments were a sham, and veterinarians could determine which bulls are healthiest with far more scientific rigour than Jallikattu can.
Incidentally, some celebrities including film stars Rajnikanth, Kamal Hassan, Dhanush, Rana Daggubati, Mahesh Babu, Oscar winning music composer A.R. Rahman, chess champion Viswanathan Anand and spiritual gurus Jaggie Vasudev and Sri Sri joined the Jallikattu protests.
As controversy erupted around the issue in other Indian states as well, some Indians living in Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia, the US, Australia and South Africa also protested in support.
Meanwhile, Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi, sees a middle ground of continuing with the custom without cruelty. He said the state must take care to evolve certain rules to ensure the sport is carried out in a manner where neither the animal, nor the participants are injured.
He suggested, guidelines should specify that a minimum distance of 30metres exists between the animal and spectators and it must be made “illegal and punishable” for participants and spectators to torture the animal.
But the pro-Jallikattu move has led other states to raise the pitch for outlawed sports. Members of the Kambala organising committee in Karnataka say they will stage the Kambala race on January 28.
Kambala refers to the sport of racing pairs of buffaloes across slushy paddy fields. The Karnataka High Court had stayed the practice in November last year on a petition by PETA.
Similarly, people in Andhra Pradesh are considering holding cockfights. Called Kodipandem, it is a three-day festival in coastal Andhra Pradesh, in which roosters, with sharp blades attached to their feet, fight to death before a crowd. The practice was banned by the state high court.
Things to know
FACTBOX
What is Jallikattu?
Jallikattu is a sport practised in rural Tamil Nadu since 400BC and is held a day after Pongal festival. In every village, a bull is named after a temple or an individual. Coins and ribbons are tied to a bull’s horns. The game begins when the bull is left to run and some daring youth rush to recover the coins or ribbons by taming it. Tamils firmly believe it helps them identify the fittest bulls for cattle breeding which give birth to quality bulls and cows. Most bulls used in Jallikattu are owned by village temples and can’t be sold.
Why is it controversial?
It is controversial as it often results in deaths and injuries to participants, as well as cruelty towards the animal. From 2010 to 2014, about 1000 injuries took place, which resulted in 17 deaths. It is then that the Supreme Court said the use of bulls in such events severely harmed the animals.
What PETA says?
Quoting the saying: ‘The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated’, Poorva Joshipura, CEO, PETA India, asks, “What do images of men pouncing on a frightened bull, sometimes liquored up, their tails deliberately broken and their eyes full of chilli peppers — trying to flee their tormentors say about our nation?”
Even as the judgement of the Supreme Court is still pending, PETA, which has campaigned for restrictions against Jallikattu, has said that it will study the ordinance that the Tamil Nadu government promulgated to circumvent the 2014 Supreme Court ban on the bull-taming sport.
Timeline
March 2006: Madras High Court bans Jallikattu for the first time, citing Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
July 2009: State government passes Tamil Nadu law allowing the sport, setting conditions.
November 2010: Supreme Court permits Jallikattu under state law.
July 2011: Federal environment ministry bans use of bulls as performing animals
May 2014: Supreme Court strikes down Tamil Nadu law allowing Jallikattu, banning it altogether. It asks the Centre to amend prevention of cruelty law to include bulls.
January 2016: Ceding to then Chief Minister Jayalalitha’s wish to junk the ban, Federal environment ministry allows Jallikattu. Supreme Court stays overturning of the ban.
January 9, 2017: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for ordinance to lift the ban.
January 13: Supreme Court turns down plea to give verdict on ban before the three-day Pongal festival. The state government calls for stir against Centre.
January 18: Calls for ordinance and launching of agitation brings life to a halt in the state, where autos and taxis kept off the roads. Banking operations took a hit with workers taking part in protests.
January 23: The state government passes a Bill to replace the ordinance allowing the banned Jallikattu. However, protesters express dissatisfaction, dubbing it as a ‘stop-gap arrangement’ that is vulnerable to legal scrutiny.
What next?
To become law, the Bill passed by Tamil Nadu government must be signed by the state governor and the President. Row is yet to be fully resolved as the Bill, which has the Centre’s backing, remains open to judicial scrutiny.
Other animal sports across the world
• Cock fights have a long history, but these have been made illegal. However, these continue in India, Pakistan and Indonesia.
• Harness racing, popular in Australia and other countries, results in hundreds of horses suffering fatal injuries and dying on race tracks.