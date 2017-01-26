Bull-dozing the way for Jallikattu

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bull-dozing the way for Jallikattu

While animal rights activists say bulls are ‘tortured’, protesters claim this is far from reality

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: The pro-Jallikattu movement is reflecting poorly on India, but that has not deterred the Tamil Nadu state government to pass a bill replacing an ordinance to legalise the bull-taming sport Jallikattu.

The state witnessed weeklong protests and the chief motivation was against the Supreme Court, which banned the sport in a decision citing animal cruelty based on a lawsuit by the animal rights activists group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) that said the tradition violates the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Opposition to Jallikattu has also come from the Animal Welfare Board of India and the Federation of Indian Animal Protection and judges of the Supreme Court too have voiced their opposition and criticised the Central government’s support for the sport.

Strangely, it is one of the rare times that the ruling political party AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) and the main opposition party DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), have joined hands on an issue demanding the Supreme Court imposed ban on Jallikattu be lifted.

Symbol of Tamil pride

Popular in Madurai, Sivaganga, Dindigul and Pudukottai districts, protests over the sport beloved by villagers have caused immense harm to public and private property in the state. But certain sections of the society have been trying to portray it as a symbol of Tamil pride.

While NGOs and animal rights activists assert that bulls are ‘tortured’ in Jallikattu and have drawn comparisons with Spanish bull-fighting, protesters claim this is far from reality.

Hima Kiran, joint secretary of SKCRF (Senaapathy Kangayam Cattle Research Foundation), one of the strong advocates of Jallikattu as a tool for development of high quality cattle breeds, said, “Those who don’t know anything about Jallikattu are attacking the sport. The bans over the years are destroying our cattle wealth, our culture and agriculture economy.”

Dismissing claims that the sport was promoting cruelty towards animals, Kiran said the bulls were not subjected to any cruelty, neither were they intoxicated or harmed. They are just tested for their virility, agility, sturdiness and alertness.

However, PETA claimed such arguments were a sham, and veterinarians could determine which bulls are healthiest with far more scientific rigour than Jallikattu can.

Incidentally, some celebrities including film stars Rajnikanth, Kamal Hassan, Dhanush, Rana Daggubati, Mahesh Babu, Oscar winning music composer A.R. Rahman, chess champion Viswanathan Anand and spiritual gurus Jaggie Vasudev and Sri Sri joined the Jallikattu protests.

As controversy erupted around the issue in other Indian states as well, some Indians living in Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia, the US, Australia and South Africa also protested in support.

Meanwhile, Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi, sees a middle ground of continuing with the custom without cruelty. He said the state must take care to evolve certain rules to ensure the sport is carried out in a manner where neither the animal, nor the participants are injured.

He suggested, guidelines should specify that a minimum distance of 30metres exists between the animal and spectators and it must be made “illegal and punishable” for participants and spectators to torture the animal.

But the pro-Jallikattu move has led other states to raise the pitch for outlawed sports. Members of the Kambala organising committee in Karnataka say they will stage the Kambala race on January 28.

Kambala refers to the sport of racing pairs of buffaloes across slushy paddy fields. The Karnataka High Court had stayed the practice in November last year on a petition by PETA.

Similarly, people in Andhra Pradesh are considering holding cockfights. Called Kodipandem, it is a three-day festival in coastal Andhra Pradesh, in which roosters, with sharp blades attached to their feet, fight to death before a crowd. The practice was banned by the state high court.

 

 

Things to know

 

FACTBOX

 

What is Jallikattu?

Jallikattu is a sport practised in rural Tamil Nadu since 400BC and is held a day after Pongal festival. In every village, a bull is named after a temple or an individual. Coins and ribbons are tied to a bull’s horns. The game begins when the bull is left to run and some daring youth rush to recover the coins or ribbons by taming it. Tamils firmly believe it helps them identify the fittest bulls for cattle breeding which give birth to quality bulls and cows. Most bulls used in Jallikattu are owned by village temples and can’t be sold.

 

Why is it controversial?

It is controversial as it often results in deaths and injuries to participants, as well as cruelty towards the animal. From 2010 to 2014, about 1000 injuries took place, which resulted in 17 deaths. It is then that the Supreme Court said the use of bulls in such events severely harmed the animals.

 

What PETA says?

Quoting the saying: ‘The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated’, Poorva Joshipura, CEO, PETA India, asks, “What do images of men pouncing on a frightened bull, sometimes liquored up, their tails deliberately broken and their eyes full of chilli peppers — trying to flee their tormentors say about our nation?”

Even as the judgement of the Supreme Court is still pending, PETA, which has campaigned for restrictions against Jallikattu, has said that it will study the ordinance that the Tamil Nadu government promulgated to circumvent the 2014 Supreme Court ban on the bull-taming sport.

 

Timeline

March 2006: Madras High Court bans Jallikattu for the first time, citing Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

July 2009: State government passes Tamil Nadu law allowing the sport, setting conditions.

November 2010: Supreme Court permits Jallikattu under state law.

July 2011: Federal environment ministry bans use of bulls as performing animals

May 2014: Supreme Court strikes down Tamil Nadu law allowing Jallikattu, banning it altogether. It asks the Centre to amend prevention of cruelty law to include bulls.

January 2016: Ceding to then Chief Minister Jayalalitha’s wish to junk the ban, Federal environment ministry allows Jallikattu. Supreme Court stays overturning of the ban.

January 9, 2017: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for ordinance to lift the ban.

January 13: Supreme Court turns down plea to give verdict on ban before the three-day Pongal festival. The state government calls for stir against Centre.

January 18: Calls for ordinance and launching of agitation brings life to a halt in the state, where autos and taxis kept off the roads. Banking operations took a hit with workers taking part in protests.

January 23: The state government passes a Bill to replace the ordinance allowing the banned Jallikattu. However, protesters express dissatisfaction, dubbing it as a ‘stop-gap arrangement’ that is vulnerable to legal scrutiny.

 

What next?

To become law, the Bill passed by Tamil Nadu government must be signed by the state governor and the President. Row is yet to be fully resolved as the Bill, which has the Centre’s backing, remains open to judicial scrutiny.

 

Other animal sports across the world

• Cock fights have a long history, but these have been made illegal. However, these continue in India, Pakistan and Indonesia.

• Harness racing, popular in Australia and other countries, results in hundreds of horses suffering fatal injuries and dying on race tracks.

More from India

tags from this story

Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGNSri Lanka
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGNNarendra Modi
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
United States
follow this tag on MGN
 

Things to know

Read More

Also In India

S.M. Krishna takes potshots at leadership

Framed Gallery

Trump travel ban sparks protests at US airports

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services