Bihar officials to teach schoolchildren

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bihar officials to teach schoolchildren

Move aimed at improving the quality of education in state-run schools

Gulf News
 

Patna: In a novel initiative, top officials in Bihar have decided to teach school students for at least one hour every week in addition to their routine official assignments. The project, launched in Patna district, is aimed at improving the quality of education in state-run schools and preparing children for the competitive world.

Under the initiative, all senior administrative officials — from the district magistrate, who is the executive head of the Patna district, to his subordinates — will spend an hour a day every week in government schools, giving children career counselling and teaching them about etiquette, dress sense, cleanliness and sanitation along with extra-curricular activities.

Patna district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Agarwal began the initiative today by taking classes in Girls High School, Bankipur. “The move will not only ensure presence of students in the class but will also improve both the quality of teaching and food stuffs being served to them in government schools,” said Agarwal, who is the man behind the idea. He said he would bring a roster of officials and the schools where they have to take classes.

Earlier, the police in Bihar had launched an initiative to enrol unpriveledged children in schools free of cost. Under this initiative, they raided roadside hotels, rubbish stores, rag-picking spots and rescued children to enrol them in schools. The initiative that was launched in 2007 has resulted in significant increase in school enrolments.

Another such praiseworthy effort was launched by the police in Maoist-hit Rohtas district, introducing free coaching for the poor, unemployed youths with active support from a small group of IITians. An interesting feature of this initiative was that even children of some hard-core Maoist leaders lodged in various jails of the state joined the institute.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

S.M. Krishna takes potshots at leadership

Framed Gallery

Trump travel ban sparks protests at US airports

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services