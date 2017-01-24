Mobile
Akhilesh kicks off election campaign

Promises to provide better living conditions if re-elected

Gulf News
 

Sultanpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday kicked off the Samajwadi Party’s election campaign by promising to provide better living conditions if he was re-elected.

In his first public meeting after a bitter feud with his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav said his party had fulfilled all promises made in the 2012 manifesto.

If people reposed trust in the Samajwadi Party again, it would usher in an era of prosperity in the state, he said.

Listing various work down by his government, the 43-year-old said the biggest achievements were in infrastructure and power sectors and maximum budget had been allocated for farmers’ welfare.

“The US is a powerful country. It became so as governments there focused on building fast lane roads. We propose to do the same here in Uttar Pradesh so that economic progress is expedited,” he told the gathering.

“We have completed the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in record time and we will build the Poorvanchal Expressway in 30 months,” he added.

This is also the first public rally by the Chief Minister after his party sealed an alliance with the Congress for the staggered assembly polls starting on February 11.

Mulayam Singh was expected to join the Chief Minister in the campaign but he did not turn up.

Akhilesh Yadav also came down heavily on the Narendra Modi government and blamed it for making people stand in long queues with its demonetisation decision that caused an unprecedented cash crunch.

He also slammed the BSP and said its leader Mayawati was busy building parks and erecting statues when she ruled Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, in a major setback to the outgoing Akhilesh Yadav government in the state, the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday stayed its proposal to include 17 sub-castes in the Scheduled Castes (SC) category.

A bench of Chief Justice D.B. Bhonsle and Justice Yashwant Verma, while staying the decision, issued the directives to the Principal Secretary of Social Welfare to ensure that a circular was issued to all District Magistrates (DMs) not to issue any such certificates.

The court also ruled that these sub-castes — Kahaar, Kumhaar, Gond, Manjhi, Prajapati, Rajbhar and others — are not entitled to the SC certification. The decision was challenged by a Gorakhpur-based organisation, which had pleaded that only Parliament was empowered to enact any such law.

