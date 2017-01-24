Akali Dal releases manifesto, promises 2 million jobs

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Akali Dal releases manifesto, promises 2 million jobs

The party promised to provide free tubewells to all farmers irrespective of their landholding size.

Image Credit: PTI
Congress workers greet Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh with roses during a party rally in Kotshamir in Bathinda (Rural) assembly segment yesterday. The 117-member Punjab assembly goes to polls on February 4.
Gulf News
 

Ludhiana: Punjab’s ruling Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday released its poll manifesto, promising two million jobs and free tubewell connections to all farmers among other things.

Akali Dal president and Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal said if the party comes to power, it would provide two million jobs for the youth.

“All 12,000 villages in Punjab will have sewerage, water supply and complete concrete roads and gullies and solar lights. We will make Punjab villages at par with urban sectors. That is my priority,” Badal told media in Ludhiana — 110km from Chandigarh.

“In urban areas, our focus will be on power sector. We will make electricity supply lines underground to reduce technical faults and power theft. We will strengthen security in cities, towns and villages and provide CCTV everywhere,” Badal said.

To revive the state’s trade sector, the Akali Dal promised that traders with a turnover of up to Rs20 million (Dh1 million) will not require to maintain account books and will be allowed self-certification and pay lump sum tax.

The party promised to provide free tubewells to all farmers irrespective of their landholding size. It also promised to provide free power to farmers for 10 hours daily.

It also promised to provide a Rs200,000 interest-free agriculture crop loan to every small farmer every year. The Akali Dal promised to give Rs100 per quintal as fertiliser input incentive on wheat and paddy over and above the minimum support price (MSP).

It has promised to provide free two-wheelers to all girl students in Class 12 and doing graduation. All toppers among boys and girls will get full free education. All 10 toppers in Class 12 have been promised full assistance for overseas studies.

The manifesto also promised five lakh pucca houses in villages.

The Akali Dal-BJP alliance has been in power in Punjab since 2007.

The 117-member assembly goes to polls on February 4 to decide the fate of 1,146 candidates in the fray.

The main contest is between the Akali Dal-BJP combine, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

Also In India

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

Framed Gallery

Pictures: 68th Indian Republic Day celebrations

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day