Acquitted in arms case, Salman Khan thanks fans

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Acquitted in arms case, Salman Khan thanks fans

But many unhappy with verdict delivered on Bollywood superstar

Gulf News
 

Jodhpur/Mumbai: A jubilant Bollywood superstar Salman Khan thanked his fans for support and some colleagues hailed the decision, but Twitter trolled him.

The verdict brought visible relief on Khan’s face.

Police had a hard time controlling the actor’s supporters in the court premises, many of whom carried his pictures.

“Thank you for all the support and good wishes,” Salman tweeted minutes later.

Salman and a few other Bollywood actors were accused of poaching black buck on the night of October 1, 1998 during the shooting of Hindi movie Hum Saath-Saath Hain in Rajasthan.

Salman, son of veteran writer Salim Khan, was acquitted in two other cases related to the incident earlier.

But Salman’s acquittal didn’t make everyone happy.

“Salman Khan teaches us that you can pass the buck when it comes to killing black bucks if you have lots of bucks,” wrote one user.

“Salman Khan, the ‘Tees Maar Khan’ of laws and court cases. Shame,” posted another.

One more read: “There are millions who know that Salman Khan is guilty in both cases. Your voice has no value if it is against power and money. How sad!”

Hailing the court decision, actor Alok Nath, who played Salman’s on-screen father in “Hum Saath-Saath Hain”, said: “It is a happy ending to a long, stretched-out case. He and his family must be really relieved.”

He added: “Salman is a great guy ... He has a brilliant career. Now, it is time for him to get married and have children.”

Actor Ronit Roy said he was happy for Salman, actor Rahul Dev — a former contestant of “Bigg Boss 10”m, which Salman hosts — told journalists: “I have faith in the judicial system and an acquittal signifies he is innocent. It puts to rest any sense of doubt in eyes of the public.”

Mumbai-based eatery Bhaijaanz Restaurant, named after the “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” actor, announced a 50 per cent discount on its offerings on the receipt of the news from Jodhpur.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Salman Khan
follow this tag on MGNSalman Khan
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Salman Khan
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Top court to hear plea on deferring budget

Framed Gallery

Supporters pour in for Trump inauguration

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access