Acquitted in arms case, Salman Khan thanks fans

Jodhpur/Mumbai: A jubilant Bollywood superstar Salman Khan thanked his fans for support and some colleagues hailed the decision, but Twitter trolled him.

The verdict brought visible relief on Khan’s face.

Police had a hard time controlling the actor’s supporters in the court premises, many of whom carried his pictures.

“Thank you for all the support and good wishes,” Salman tweeted minutes later.

Salman and a few other Bollywood actors were accused of poaching black buck on the night of October 1, 1998 during the shooting of Hindi movie Hum Saath-Saath Hain in Rajasthan.

Salman, son of veteran writer Salim Khan, was acquitted in two other cases related to the incident earlier.

But Salman’s acquittal didn’t make everyone happy.

“Salman Khan teaches us that you can pass the buck when it comes to killing black bucks if you have lots of bucks,” wrote one user.

“Salman Khan, the ‘Tees Maar Khan’ of laws and court cases. Shame,” posted another.

One more read: “There are millions who know that Salman Khan is guilty in both cases. Your voice has no value if it is against power and money. How sad!”

Hailing the court decision, actor Alok Nath, who played Salman’s on-screen father in “Hum Saath-Saath Hain”, said: “It is a happy ending to a long, stretched-out case. He and his family must be really relieved.”

He added: “Salman is a great guy ... He has a brilliant career. Now, it is time for him to get married and have children.”

Actor Ronit Roy said he was happy for Salman, actor Rahul Dev — a former contestant of “Bigg Boss 10”m, which Salman hosts — told journalists: “I have faith in the judicial system and an acquittal signifies he is innocent. It puts to rest any sense of doubt in eyes of the public.”

Mumbai-based eatery Bhaijaanz Restaurant, named after the “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” actor, announced a 50 per cent discount on its offerings on the receipt of the news from Jodhpur.