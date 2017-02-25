Mobile
Abducted Malayalam actress resumes work

The actress was expected to meet the media here on Saturday but the event was called off after the police told her not to

Image Credit: Archive
Gulf News
 

Kochi: A week after the ordeal of having undergone a two-hour kidnap attempt, a popular Malayalam film actress on Saturday started shooting here for her new film “Adam”, her co-star Prithviraj confirmed.

He termed her decision “extraordinary”.

The actress took part in the puja of her new film here.

“Today (Saturday) as my dear friend walks into the sets ... I once again bear witness to an extraordinary moment of courage from an extraordinary woman in my life,” Prithviraj posted on Facebook.

“Today she makes a statement… A statement that will echo through time, space and gender — that no one or no incident has control over your life but you.”

“A statement that will now be part of counselling sessions and pep talks around the world. A statement that you, my friend, are making in a million unheard voices,” he added.

Later, Prithviraj apologised for being part of films that celebrated misogyny.

“ ... I have mouthed lines that vilified regard for your self-respect and I have taken a bow to the claps that ensued,” he wrote.

“Never again will I let disrespect for women be celebrated in my movies! Yes, I’m an actor and this is my craft! I will wholeheartedly trudge the grey and black with characters that possess unhinged moral compasses, but I will never let these men be glorified, or their actions be justified on screen,” he added.

On February 17, while travelling from Thrissur to Kochi by road in a car a gang of six kidnapped the actress and kept her hostage for over two hours.

Later she was dumped near the house of a director, who upon hearing her harrowing experience, informed the police.

All the six accused were arrested.

The actress was expected to meet the media here on Saturday, but the event was called off after the police told her not to.

She will speak to the media only after completing an identification parade, which is expected to be held later in the day.

State Minister for Social Justice and Health K. K. Shailaja also said that she was happy that the actress had returned to work.

“If the victim goes into a shell, it’s going to send a wrong message to the perpetrators ... I applaud the actress for her brave decision to return. All of us are fully behind her,” Shailaja said.

tags from this story

filed under

tags

