3-year-old twin brothers drown in washing machine

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

3-year-old twin brothers drown in washing machine

The twins, Naksh and Neeshu, were inside the top loading washing machine for up to 30 minutes before being discovered by their father

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, 3-year-old twin brothers on Saturday drowned in a washing machine while their mother was out to buy detergent at Rohini in north west Delhi, police said.

The twins, Naksh and Neeshu, were inside the top loading washing machine for up to 30 minutes before being discovered by their father, they said.

There was about 15 litres of water in the spinning tub of the washing machine and there is a possibility that the children fell into the spinner by climbing the pile of laundry, police said.

Rekha, mother of the victims, said she had filled water in the washing machine and went to a nearby shop to buy detergent at 12.39pm. When she came back, she did not find the children in the house. She raised an alarm and informed her husband, they said.

Ravinder, who works with an insurance company, rushed to the house and found the children lying in the washing machine, police said.

The children were rushed to the hospital where they were declared brought dead, they said.

“The family is inconsolable. The bodies have been sent to Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital in Rohini for post mortem. Inquest proceedings under Section 174 (police to inquire and report on suicide etc) of CrPC are underway,” said a senior police officer.

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

Also In India

BJP should have fielded Muslims — Bharti, Naqvi

Framed Gallery

Rain hits several parts of UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayCity Walk transforms into an open-air canvas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

UAE salaries to rise this much in 2017

UAE salaries to rise this much in 2017

Oscars mistake: Here’s what really happened

Oscars mistake: Here’s what really happened