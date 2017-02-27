Daesh-linked Indonesian shot dead after bomb attack

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Daesh-linked Indonesian shot dead after bomb attack

None apart from the attacker was hurt in the incident in the city of Bandung on Java island

Gulf News
 

BANDUNG: Indonesian police shot dead a man linked to Daesh group during a firefight at a government office Monday after a small bomb was set off nearby.

No one apart from the attacker was hurt in the incident in the city of Bandung on Java island, which started with a pressure cooker bomb exploding in a park before the gun battle erupted in the office opposite.

Police said the attacker was a former terror convict from a Daesh-supporting network called Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), which has been blamed for a series of recent attacks in the Muslim-majority country including an assault in Jakarta last year.

After the blast at about 8:30am (0130 GMT), the attacker fled into a building belonging to local authorities opposite the park and set it ablaze.

Police exchanged fire during an hour-long stand-off with the man. He was shot in the stomach and died later in hospital.

Everyone was evacuated from the building unhurt. Police seized guns and two backpacks carried by the attacker but did not say what they contained.

National police chief Tito Karnavian said the attacker belonged to Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) and had demanded that authorities release his associates from prison.

Indonesian security forces have arrested hundreds of militants during a sustained crackdown in recent years.

“He belongs to the group JAD — it is a main supporter of ISIS [Daesh],” Karnavian told reporters. “He asked for his friends to be released from prison.”

He said the attacker, whom he did not name, had been jailed over his involvement with militant training in Jantho in Aceh province. Jantho was the location of a notorious extremist training camp, which was closed down by authorities in 2010.

Last month the United States designated JAD a terrorist organisation, saying the network was an umbrella group for about two dozen Indonesian extremist outfits.

Last year’s gun and suicide attack in the capital left four attackers and four civilians dead, and was the first assault claimed by Daesh in Southeast Asia.

JAD has also been blamed for a firebomb attack on a church that killed a toddler and a foiled plan to launch a Christmas-time suicide bombing.

Many recent Daesh-linked plots in Indonesia have been botched or foiled, with analysts saying that many of the country’s militants lack the capacity to launch serious attacks.

Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country, has long struggled with Islamist militancy. It has suffered a series of attacks in the past 15 years, including the 2002 Bali bombings that killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists.

A sustained crackdown weakened the most dangerous networks but the emergence of Daesh has proved a potent new rallying cry for radicals and hundreds flocked to the Middle East to fight alongside the militants.

More from Asia

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsia

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Asia

Pakistan hosts 10-nation economic summit
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat