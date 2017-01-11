Human rights in Hong Kong at worst level for 20 years: Amnesty

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Human rights in Hong Kong at worst level for 20 years: Amnesty

Report says the city had rapidly deteriorated and had ‘failed on many fronts’

Gulf News
 

Hong Kong: Human rights in Hong Kong are at their worst since it was handed back to China by Britain 20 years ago, activists said on Wednesday, as Beijing stands accused of tightening its hold on the semi-autonomous city.

A new report by Amnesty International Hong Kong looking back at 2016 said rights in the city had rapidly deteriorated and had “failed on many fronts”.

The report cited the lack of investigation over the mysterious disappearances of five booksellers who peddled materials critical of Beijing’s elites, a saga it said had raised alarm over whether the physical safety of Hong Kong people is sufficiently guaranteed.

All five of the missing men resurfaced on the mainland.

Amnesty said the government’s failure to probe the disappearances despite pressure from rights groups contrasted to previous years when they said Hong Kong authorities had been more responsive.

A rare interpretation by Beijing of Hong Kong’s constitution, which prompted the disqualification of two pro-independence lawmakers, also raised questions about the autonomy of the city’s judiciary, which is protected under the “One Country, Two Systems” agreement with China, the report said.

Attacks on journalists by police officers without a criminal investigation and attempting to deter residents from exercising their rights to freedom of assembly were further challenges, it said.

“It’s the worst year since the handover in terms of rule of law and freedom of expression,” Amnesty International Hong Kong’s director Mabel Au said.

“The government has a responsibility to ensure that citizens can express their views freely without fear,” the report added, saying authorities should not invoke “obscure laws” to intimidate the public.

It noted the high levels of mistrust in the government and suspicions that politicians are selling out the public for political gains as the city enters a tense election season for its leader.

“The Hong Kong government and civil servants should make defending the rights of Hong Kong people their first priority,” the report said.

It also raised concerns after current leader Leung Chun-ying floated the possibility that the city might seek to opt out of the United Nations convention against torture that requires it to protect refugees who would face persecution if returned home.

That suggestion came after criticism from some lawmakers and sections of the public that Hong Kong was receiving too many asylum seekers.

More from China

tags from this story

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaChina

tags

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Female Indonesian domestic workers come to UAE

Female Indonesian domestic workers come to UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year