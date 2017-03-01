Bloody Daesh video puts China in cross-hairs

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bloody Daesh video puts China in cross-hairs

China has for years blamed exiled Uighur ‘separatists’ for a series of violent attacks in its western Xinjiang region

Gulf News
 

Beijing: Daesh militants from China’s Uighur ethnic minority have vowed to return home and “shed blood like rivers”, according to a jihadist-tracking firm, in what experts said marked the first Daesh threat against Chinese targets.

The threat came in a half-hour video released on Monday by a division of the radical group in western Iraq that featured militants from China’s Uighur ethnic group, said the US-based SITE Intelligence Group, which analysed the footage.

China has for years blamed exiled Uighur “separatists” for a series of violent attacks in its western Xinjiang region — the Uighur homeland — and warned of the potential for militants to link up with global jihadist groups.

In the video, a Uighur fighter issued the threat against China just before executing an alleged informant.

“Oh, you Chinese who do not understand what people say! We are the soldiers of the Caliphate, and we will come to you to clarify to you with the tongues of our weapons, to shed blood like rivers and avenging the oppressed,” according to SITE’s translation.

A traditionally Muslim group, many Uighurs complain of cultural and religious repression and discrimination by China.

It appears to be the Daesh’s “first direct threat” against China, Dr Michael Clarke, an expert on Xinjiang at the National Security College of Australian National University, told AFP.

“It is the first time that Uighur-speaking militants have claimed allegiance to IS [Daesh],” he added.

The video showed China is now “very firmly a target of jihadist rhetoric,” Clarke said, marking a shift from years past when it rarely figured in statements by global jihadist groups.

But Clarke said it also could indicate a possible split among Uighur fighters, as it includes a warning to those fighting with the Al Qaida-aligned Turkistan Islamic Party (TIP) in Syria.

China’s foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Wednesday he had not seen the video but noted, “East Turkestan terrorist forces have been posing a severe threat to China’s security”, referring to Xinjiang militants.

He called for international cooperation “to combat such terrorist forces”.

China maintains tight security in Xinjiang but a drumbeat of deadly unrest has continued. A knife attack last month left eight dead, including three attackers, police said.

The video was released on the same day China staged the latest in a series of mass rallies by armed police in Xinjiang meant to indicate Chinese resolve in crushing security threats.

More than 10,000 officers gathered on Monday in the regional capital, Urumqi — the fourth such show of force this year in Xinjiang.

Chinese authorities also have strengthened controls and anti-terrorist rhetoric.

In one violence-wracked corner of Xinjiang, authorities are offering rewards of up to 5 million yuan (Dh2.6 million) to those who expose terror plots or “kill, wound, or subdue” any attackers.

The Daesh video showed fighters, including heavily armed children, giving speeches, praying, and killing other “informants”.

It also featured images of Chinese riot police guarding mosques, patrolling Uighur markets, and arresting men in what appears to be western China. The Chinese flag is pictured engulfed in flames.

Clarke said the hints of a Uighur split could “intensify the threat to China” as it indicates Uighur militants may be able to tap into the capabilities of both Daesh and Al Qaida.

Overseas experts have up to now expressed doubts about the strength of Uighur militants, with some saying China exaggerates the threat to justify tough security.

A US think tank said in July that Chinese religious restrictions on Muslims may have driven more than 100 to join the extremists.

Authorities have banned or strictly controlled the observance of certain Muslim practices such as growing beards, wearing headscarves, and fasting during Ramadan, calling them symbols of “Islamic extremism”.

“When we see the government involved in a very heavy crackdown, it hasn’t really ever solved the problem, it hasn’t made it go away,” Raffaello Pantucci, director of International Security Studies at the UK-based Royal United Services Institute, said.

“In some cases it has made it worse.”

More from China

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Michael Clarke
follow this tag on MGNMichael Clarke
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
China
follow this tag on MGNChina
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Ramadan
follow this tag on MGNRamadan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaChina

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Michael Clarke
follow this tag on MGN
Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In China

Hong Kong rebel lawmakers fight parliament ban

Framed Gallery

Military drill entralls Abu Dhabi crowd

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators