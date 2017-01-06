Prime suspect in Dhaka cafe attack killed

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Prime suspect in Dhaka cafe attack killed

Police kill commander of JMB splinter group, along with another suspected militant

Gulf News
 

Dhaka: Bangladeshi police shot dead two Islamist militants on Friday in a gunfight in Dhaka, including a prime suspect in the killing of 20 hostages, mostly foreigners, in a cafe in the capital last year.

Nurul Islam Marjan, 30, a commander of a splinter group of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), was killed along with another suspected militant, Saddam Hossain, 35, the chief of Dhaka’s counter-terrorism police, Monirul Islam, said.

Marjan was on a police wanted list for his role in the attack on the cafe last July, which raised alarm over the rising threat of Islamist militancy and cast a shadow over foreign investment in the poor Muslim-majority country.

Hossain was a “leader of killers in most of the sensitive killings in the northern region including a Japanese citizen”, Home Minister Asaduzzamn Khan said.

Kunio Hoshi, 65, of Japan, was attacked in 2015 by unidentified assailants in Rangpur district, 335km north of Dhaka and died on the way to hospital.

Attacks on foreigners are rare in Bangladesh. But it has seen a rising tide of Islamist violence over recent years, in which online critics of religious militancy have been hacked to death.

So far police have hunted down and killed at least 40 suspected militants linked to the cafe attack.

Police have attributed several attacks over the past two years to JMB, which says it is affiliated to Daesh although the government insists Daesh has no presence in Bangladesh.

In September, police arrested Marjan’s wife, Shaila Afrin Prioyti, along with another two suspected female militants in Dhaka.

More from Bangladesh

tags from this story

Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaBangladesh

tags

Japan
follow this tag on MGN
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bangladesh

Workers urged to send remittances legally

Framed Gallery

In Pictures: No Pants day on the subway

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Highlights from the 2016 NYE fireweworks
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car