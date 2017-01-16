26 to hang for Bangladesh abductions and murders: court

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

26 to hang for Bangladesh abductions and murders: court

They were convicted for murdering seven people who were abducted outside a cricket stadium

Gulf News
 

DHAKA: A Bangladesh court sentenced 26 people, including three senior officers from the country’s elite security force, to death Monday after convicting them of murdering seven people who were abducted outside a cricket stadium.

The bodies of the victims were found floating in a river in April 2014, three days after witnesses reported seeing them being bundled into an unmarked van outside the stadium in the central city of Narayanganj.

District and Sessions Judge Syed Enayet Hossain convicted all 35 accused in the case which has gripped Bangladesh, including 25 members of the elite Rapid Action Battalion force, lawyers said. Twenty-six were sentenced to death by hanging.

More from Bangladesh

tags from this story

Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaBangladesh

tags

Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bangladesh

26 to hang for Bangladesh abductions, murders

Framed Gallery

US honours Martin Luther King Jr.

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Lawmaker seeks debate on expatriate issue

Lawmaker seeks debate on expatriate issue

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries