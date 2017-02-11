Mobile
13 killed, 20 injured in bus-van collision in Bangladesh

The vehicles caught fire after the CNG cylinder of the bus exploded, officials say

Gulf News
 

Dhaka: At least 13 people have been killed and 20 others injured when the CNG bus they were travelling in exploded after it collided with a van in southwest Bangladesh, officials said on Saturday.

The accident took place on Friday on a highway connecting Dhaka and Khulna town in Faridpur district when the vehicles caught fire as they collided head-on.

“The fire might have occurred by explosion of gas cylinder of the bus. Police and fire fighters rushed the spot and tried to bring the fire under control,” Fire service and Civil Defence assistant director Momtaz Uddin was quoted as saying by New Age Bangladesh.

Four fire fighting units from Faridpur were rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. Both the vehicles have smashed badly, he said.

“A Dhaka-bound bus from Narail collided head on with a covered van. We have recovered seven bodies so far and spotted six others. We are trying to bring out the bodies by cutting the smashed vehicles,” he added.

At least 20 people were injured in the accident. The collision sparked a huge fire and the toll might increase since some of the injured were in critical condition, he said, adding that the injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals.

