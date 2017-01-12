Mobile
Bali tourists stranded as flights axed

Airline blames Indonesian government’s 'new administrative requirements'

Image Credit: Reuters
A boy stands on the beach as he waits for the last sunset of 2016 at Kuta beach on Bali island, Indonesia.
Gulf News
 

Denpasar, Indonesia: Hundreds of tourists were stranded on the resort island of Bali Thursday following a decision by authorities to axe Tigerair Australia flights after the airline allegedly broke Indonesian regulations.

The budget carrier said six of its services between Australia and the Indonesian island were being axed on Thursday and Friday a day after the disruption began with the cancellation of several flights.

About 700 passengers were affected by the cancellations Thursday, and a similar number were affected on Wednesday, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Tigerair said the chaos was caused by the Indonesian government’s decision to “impose new administrative requirements for the operation of its flights between Bali and Australia”.

However the Indonesian transport ministry said it made the move after administrative violations by the airline.

It said Tigerair should not have been selling tickets within Indonesia for its chartered flights. Only Virgin Australia, Tigerair Australia’s parent company, was authorised to sell the tickets, it said.

“All foreign airlines must comply with our regulations,” ministry spokesman Agoes Soebagio said in a statement, adding all Tigerair Australia flights would be cancelled until requirements had been fulfilled.

Tigerair said Virgin Australia was sending two flights to Bali to bring affected customers back.

Bali attracts millions of foreign tourists every year to its palm-fringed beaches and is a particular favourite with visitors from neighbouring Australia.

Travel disruptions are common. Bali airport was forced to close several times last year due to floating clouds of ash from nearby erupting volcanoes.

Australia
