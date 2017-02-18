Friends save spearfisherman from shark mauling off Australia

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Friends save spearfisherman from shark mauling off Australia

The 26-year-old suffered severe blood loss with multiple bites to his upper and lower leg

Gulf News
 

SYDNEY: A shark badly mauled a man spearfishing on Saturday in northern Queensland leaving him in serious condition after friends saved his life by pulling him aboard their boat, the ambulance service said.

The 26-year-old suffered severe blood loss with multiple bites to his upper and lower leg, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported.

“Rescue helicopter is transporting to Cairns Hospital with one male patient with serious leg injuries,” Queensland Ambulance tweeted.

Cairns resident Glenn Dickson was spearfishing with three friends off Hinchinbrook Island, north of Townsville, where paramedics said they believed he was bitten by either a bull shark or a tiger shark.

His friends were also in the water at the time of the attack but managed to haul him back onto the boat before calling emergency services.

“The initial actions by three friends have definitely saved his life ... because he was losing so much blood,” ambulance spokesman Martin Taylor told ABC.

Taylor said they applied a tourniquet to his leg to staunch the blood flow.

“They put a tourniquet up high and tight on his femur and stopped the subsequent bleeding which was quite significant.”

Dickson was brought to shore on the boat and treated by paramedics on a jetty before the helicopter arrived.

Fairfax Media said he had gone into surgery in a stable but critical condition.

Experts say shark attacks are increasing as water sports become more popular and bait fish move closer to shore, but fatalities remain rare.

There were 98 shark attacks globally in 2015 — the highest number ever recorded, according to researchers at the University of Florida, which has been collecting data since 1958. Six of the attacks were fatal.

More from Australia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaAustralia

Also In Australia

Handshakes: Male Muslim students excused

Framed Gallery

SpaceX launches rocket with cargo for ISS crew

GNTV Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring