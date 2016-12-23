Australia thwarts Christmas Day terror plot

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Australia thwarts Christmas Day terror plot

Seven arrests made over alleged plan to attack bust locations including Melbourne’s main train station

  • A security guard checks a truck before it enters the underground carpark at the Opera House in Sydney.Image Credit: AFP
  • Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and the Federal Minister for Justice Michael Keenan speak during a Image Credit: REUTERS
  • Flinders Street train station in Melbourne was one of the alleged targets.Image Credit: Reuters
 

Sydney: A “significant” Daesh-inspired Christmas Day terror plot targeting central Melbourne has been foiled after a series of arrests in raids across the city, police said Friday.

Victoria Police chief commissioner Graham Ashton alleged those detained planned to use explosives, knives and guns to attack busy locations including Melbourne’s Flinders Street train station, Federation Square and St Paul’s Cathedral.

“Over the last fortnight... we have had to conduct a criminal investigation relating to the formation of what we believe was a terrorist plot,” he told a news conference.

“We believe that there was an intention to conduct what we call a multi-mode attack, possibly on Christmas Day.

“The attack that we will allege was being planned, we believe was going to involve an explosive event, the use of explosives, and we gathered evidence to support that.”

Police believe the plotters were planning to also use other weapons including knives and guns.

The targets of the alleged attack are all in the same area in the heart of the city, and only a short distance from the Melbourne Cricket Ground where up to 100,000 people are expected to attend the Boxing Day Test between Australia and Pakistan.

Of the seven arrested on Friday morning, five remain in custody. All had been under surveillance for weeks.

Ashton said four of them were Australian-born, of Lebanese background, with the fifth an Egyptian-born Australian citizen, all in their 20s.

“Certainly these are self-radicalised, we believe, but inspired by [Daesh] and [Daesh] propaganda,” he added.

“If this had got under our guard this would have been a significant attack, we believe. No doubt about that.”

He added: “A substantial number of people could have been injured in the attack, from what we’ve seen. Certainly potential for quite a number of people to be injured or killed in this attack.”

The foiled plot comes with security on heightened alert in Australia after a truck drove into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people in an attack claimed by Daesh.

On Wednesday in the capital Canberra, a van laden with gas cylinders exploded outside the headquarters of an Australian Christian lobby group, although police said it was not being treated as terror-related.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said a potential disaster had been averted in Melbourne and praised police and security services.

“This is one of the most substantial terrorist plots that have been disrupted over the last several years,” he said in Sydney.

“We are approaching the Christmas season, a time when we come together in peace and love, with our families.

“These terrorists sought to disrupt it. They have been thwarted. They are in custody. They are no longer a threat to Australians’ security.”

Twelve terror attacks have now been prevented on home soil in the past two years, according to Australian officials. But four have taken place, including the murder of a Sydney police employee last year.

Counter-terror police have made a large number of arrests since late 2014, with the youth and depth of radicalisation of many of those detained a growing concern.

More from Australia

tags from this story

Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaAustralia

tags

Australia
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Australia

Rare death from snakebite in Australia

Framed Gallery

Capturing the essence of life across the UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees