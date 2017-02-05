Australia: Deported Iranian refugee ‘too scared and in shock’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Australia: Deported Iranian refugee ‘too scared and in shock’

Loghman Sawari, who fled to Fiji from asylum camp in Papua New Guinea, faces charges over false papers

Gulf News
 

Sydney: An Iranian refugee bound for Australia, who was sent to a controversial asylum camp in Papua New Guinea (PNG), fled to Fiji and was then deported to PNG, has now been charged with using false documents, police said on Sunday.

The case of Loghman Sawari, one of about 1,200 refugees potentially eligible for resettlement under an agreement with the US, has drawn world attention to Australia’s tough line on immigration — and to what US President Donald Trump has branded a “dumb deal” on resettlement.

Kurdish Iranian journalist Behrouz Boochani, who has been detained on Manus Island, part of PNG in the South Pacific, for nearly four years, said Sawari had contacted him on Saturday night.

“I can only say that he was too scared and in shock,” he said via WhatsApp.

Sawari fled PNG for Fiji due to homelessness and safety fears, he told Reuters last week.

Humanitarian groups have urged PNG to show compassion for Sawari amid fears for his mental health.

Asylum seekers intercepted attempting to reach Australia by boat are sent for processing to camps on Manus and on Nauru in the South Pacific. They are never eligible for resettlement in Australia.

Sawari opted to live freely in PNG in return for the opportunity to leave the detention centre where he had been sent four years ago after trying to reach Australia by boat.

Sawari, who travelled to Fiji last week, was deported and charged on return with falsifying passport documents on Friday, said Inspector Robert Wane, the commander of the Port Moresby International Airport police.

He had been remanded in custody and would face court next week, Wane said.

The resettlement deal, negotiated by Australia with the administration of Barack Obama, strained ties between the two allies last week.

Trump has reluctantly agreed to honour it, but detainees and an official source said on Friday US immigration officials had postponed interviews with asylum seekers.

More from Australia

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaAustralia

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
refugee crisis

Also In Australia

Wanted: Graduates to work with Aussie farmers

Framed Gallery

Memorial for Britain’s best known clown

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

Expats complain about limited Insurance cover

Expats complain about limited Insurance cover

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared

Longest flight lands after 14,535km

Longest flight lands after 14,535km