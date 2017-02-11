Australia battles 50 fires in heatwave, sparking warning, blackout fears

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Australia battles 50 fires in heatwave, sparking warning, blackout fears

Weather officials fear temperatures could hit 48 degrees C in some areas

Gulf News
 

SYDNEY: Australian emergency services were bracing against “potentially catastrophic” fire conditions on Saturday, as firefighters battled nearly 50 blazes in the state of New South Wales, sweltering in a heatwave sweeping the country’s east coast.

Weather officials fear temperatures could hit 48 degrees Celsius (118.4⁰F) in some areas, setting a record for the state’s hottest February day ever. People have been banned from setting fires, and some major sports events have been cancelled.

“It’s not just another summer’s day. This is as bad as it gets,” Shane Fitzimmons, rural fire chief in the state, which was already battling 49 bush or grass fires by midafternoon, told reporters.

“The catastrophic ratings are what we could describe as beyond the conventional scale.” Thousands of people flocked to Sydney’s beaches to cool off, prompting warnings from lifeguards to stay close to shore and take precautions against the sun.

“We want people to be aware of signs of heat stress,” a spokesman for the state’s lifeguard service told Reuters. “The number one message for people is to stay hydrated, it’s crucial on a day like today.”

The extreme heat roiling out of Australia’s desert interior will also push temperatures in the northeastern state of Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), home to the capital, Canberra, to uncomfortable levels on the weekend.

Temperatures hit 47⁰C (117⁰F) in parts of New South Wales and ACT on Friday, putting pressure on the electricity grid and prompting plans by authorities to suspend supply in some areas.

Late on Friday, the Australian Energy Market Operator said the prospect of blackouts had been averted as the state cut back consumption.

But with similar gruelling weather expected over the weekend, residents cannot relax vigilance on power use, a spokeswoman for the body said on Saturday.

Businesses that halted operations to conserve energy included a paper mill, water treatment operations and Australia’s largest aluminium smelter, Tomago. Many industrial users have contracts requiring them to take such action.

Racing officials in Sydney, Australia’s largest city, postponed the Royal Randwick Race Meeting over fears for the animals’ well-being in the heat.

New South Wales sports officials cancelled some Rugby League junior representative matches and all grades of cricket matches.

A weather change on Sunday may offer a breather, said Peter Zmijewski, a senior forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology.

“For quite a few weeks, nights have been coming warmer and we haven’t had any changes to blow the heat away,” Zmijewski told Reuters. “We may break this pattern tomorrow and Monday.”

More from Australia

tags from this story

Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaAustralia

tags

Australia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Australia

Australia, Malaysia, Singapore on scam alert

Framed Gallery

Pictures: US dam in danger of failing

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year