Suicide bomber kills at least 19 at Afghanistan’s top court

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Suicide bomber kills at least 19 at Afghanistan’s top court

The bomber detonated the device in the parking lot as employees were boarding a bus to go home

Gulf News
 

KABUL: A suicide bomber attacked Afghanistan’s Supreme Court just as staff were leaving work Tuesday, killing at least 19 people and injuring 41 in the second attack on government institutions in under a month.

The bomber, who was on foot, detonated the device in the parking lot as employees were boarding a bus to go home, interior ministry spokesman Najibullah Danish told AFP.

The casualty figures came from health ministry spokesman Waheed Majroh, who said women and children were among the wounded.

Police blocked off the road around the compound as panicked relatives of court employees began to gather and ambulances and fire trucks arrived.

The compound is sited on the road leading from Kabul international airport to the US embassy.

Last month twin suicide blasts claimed by Taliban insurgents tore through employees exiting a parliament annexe in Kabul, killing 30 people and wounding 80.

The carnage underscores growing insecurity in Afghanistan, where local forces are struggling to combat a resilient Taliban insurgency as well as Al Qaida and Daesh militants more than two years after Nato’s combat mission ended.

On Monday the United Nations said civilian casualties in Afghanistan in 2016 were the highest recorded by the world body, with nearly 11,500 non-combatants — one third of them children — killed or wounded.

Earlier this month an official US watchdog said the death rate among Afghan troops and police soared last year as the government’s overall control of the country declined significantly.

The grim new statistics paint a picture of a beleaguered nation still in the grip of a security crisis, despite many years and billions of dollars spent building up Afghanistan’s army and police.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s attack, but the Taliban have targeted the court previously. They killed 15 civilians with a suicide car bomb at the entrance to the compound in 2013.

At the time the insurgent group threatened further attacks on the judiciary if it continued to sentence its militants to death.

More from Afghanistan

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan
North Atlantic Treaty Organization
follow this tag on MGNNorth Atlantic Treaty Organization
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaAfghanistan

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN
North Atlantic Treaty Organization
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Afghanistan

Repatriation overwhelms war-torn Afghanistan

Framed Gallery

Look: Inside the most expensive home in US

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body