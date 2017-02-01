Fatalities soaring among Afghan forces as government loses ground to Taliban

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Fatalities soaring among Afghan forces as government loses ground to Taliban

Afghan police and army units took over from Nato the task of providing security for the country in 2015

Gulf News
 

Washington/Kabul: The death rate among Afghan security forces soared last year, as the Kabul government’s overall control of the country dropped significantly, an official US watchdog said in a report on Wednesday.

The grim new statistics paint a picture of a beleaguered nation still in the grips of a widespread security crisis, despite many years and billions of dollars spent building up Afghanistan’s army and police forces.

According to the US government’s Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), 6,785 Afghan soldiers and police officers were killed between January 1 and November 12, with another 11,777 wounded.

That’s an increase of about 35 per cent from all of 2015, when some 5,000 security forces were killed.

Afghan police and army units took over from Nato the task of providing security for the country in 2015.

Their first year was something of a disaster, the nadir coming when the regional capital Kunduz in northern Afghanistan was briefly captured by the Taliban.

US and Nato officials had been hoping the Afghans would fare better in 2016, but clearly the security situation remains perilous.

The Pentagon, however, insists the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) are improving and points to successful efforts to repel Taliban attacks on regional capitals.

Most of the fatalities among the ANDSF came from “direct-fire” assaults, meaning local troops were directly attacked by the Taliban and other insurgent groups, instead of dying in roadside bomb and mine blasts.

In addition to the high death rate in the ANDSF, the report also found that the number of Afghan districts under insurgent control or influence are increasing.

US Forces Afghanistan reported that about 57.2 per cent of the country’s 407 districts were under Afghan government control or influence as of November 15, the report states.

That marks a drop of 6.2 percentage points from the 63.4 per cent reported in late August, and a nearly 15-point drop since November 2015.

A Western observer who has lived in Afghanistan for years told AFP that the provinces under Taliban control could ultimately split from those held by the Kabul government.

“Everybody here thinks this country will collapse in a matter of two or three years,” he said.

The report also found civilian casualties remain high.

According to a UN body, there were 8,397 conflict-related civilian casualties between January 1 and September 30, a slight drop compared to the same period in 2015.

The report also cites an Asia Foundation survey last year that found only 29.3 per cent of respondents nationwide felt their country was moving in the right direction, down from 36.7 per cent in 2015.

“This represents the lowest level of optimism recorded since the survey began in 2004,” the SIGAR report notes.

The Taliban have been especially active in Helmand province — a global centre for opium production, which is on the rise.

And Afghanistan has long grappled with government corruption and embezzlement.

More from Afghanistan

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan
North Atlantic Treaty Organization
follow this tag on MGNNorth Atlantic Treaty Organization
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaAfghanistan

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN
North Atlantic Treaty Organization
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Afghanistan

Fatalities up among Afghan forces — watchdog

Framed Gallery

In pictures: Rain hits across UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa