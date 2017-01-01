Afghans struggle to supplant poppies with fruit crops

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Afghans struggle to supplant poppies with fruit crops

Pomegranates and grapes have long been the pride of Afghan agriculture, but exports have suffered due to poor air connectivity and frequent border closures

Image Credit: AFP
Afghan fruit vendors sort pomegranates on a farm in Kandahar.
Gulf News
 

Kabul: Frosty relations between Kabul and Islamabad have put a brake on Afghanistan’s ambitious plans to boost fruit exports, seen as vital to providing farmers an alternative to poppy cultivation which fuels the Taliban insurgency.

Pomegranates and grapes have long been the pride of Afghan agriculture, but exports from the landlocked country have suffered due to poor air connectivity and frequent border closures by the country’s regional nemesis Pakistan.

The sight of hundreds of long-haul trucks stuck along border towns became all too common in 2016, with tonnes of fruits and perishable items going to waste and forcing some farmers to return to the more lucrative cultivation of poppy.

“We invested huge sums of money on growing fresh fruits in our orchards,” grape farmer Abdul Samad from Panjwai district in southern Kandahar told AFP.

“We are very frustrated that Pakistan frequently shut the border during harvest season. We have no choice but to return to poppy farming. It will fetch us a lot more money than fruits.”

Pakistan sporadically shut the main border crossings as tensions flared due to firing incidents between the troops of both nations.

Pakistan announced last June it was planning more check posts and fencing along the 2,600-kilometre frontier to filter the flow of militants.

The move prompted consternation from Afghanistan which does not officially recognise the so-called Durand Line as the international border.

In 2015 around 52,000 tonnes of pomegranates were exported to Pakistan, the UAE and India. Last year the exports dropped to 15,000 tonnes, a small fraction of the total production. Other fruit exports also suffered.

“We were ready and hoping to export up to 40,000 tonnes of grapes from Kandahar, but Pakistan closed the gate for 17 days [in October], not allowing our traders to export their produce,” said Nasrullah Zaheer, head of the Afghan chamber of commerce in Kandahar.

Agriculture Minister Assadullah Zamir accused Pakistan of using border security as a pretext to sabotage Afghan exports and shield its own farmers from competition.

“This is not the first time that border closures have happened. We had exactly the same issue in 2015 during harvest time,” he said, without stating the estimated monetary losses.

“But we are here to support our farmers and the government is willing to cover a part of alternate transportation costs such as air cargo,” he added.

New Delhi recently announced it would launch an air-cargo link between Afghanistan and India that will help it bypass its border issues and open new markets for traders.

The plans, however, remain at initial stages, frustrating farmers.

For years, Afghanistan has tried to give farmers alternatives such as fruit crops and saffron to wean them away from poppy farming — the lifeblood of the Taliban insurgency.

But those efforts are failing and opium remains an economic linchpin for many Afghans.

Farmers need not bother with exports as a sprawling network of drug smugglers picks up opium produce directly from their farms, offering lucrative prices that normally far exceed the income from traditional agriculture.

In 2016, Afghanistan saw a 10 per cent jump in opium cultivation compared to the previous year because of bumper harvests, collapsing eradication efforts and declining international aid to combat drugs.

“Even if the government arrests us we are determined to grow poppy,” said Kandahar farmer Abdul Shukoor.

“Pakistan closes the border randomly and our government is doing nothing.”

More from Afghanistan

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaAfghanistan

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Afghanistan

How honey co-ops help Afghan women take control

Framed Gallery

World’s highest bridge opens in China

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

Fog delays, cancels more Dubai flights

Fog delays, cancels more Dubai flights