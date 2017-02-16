Venezuela takes Spanish CNN off air over Iraq rumours

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Venezuela takes Spanish CNN off air over Iraq rumours

Media watchdog accuses it of spreading “propaganda” about alleged visa racket at country’s Iraq embassy

 

Caracas: Venezuela pulled CNN’s Spanish-language television channel off the air on Wednesday, accusing it of spreading “propaganda” about an alleged visa racket at the country’s embassy in Iraq.

The state National Telecommunications Commission ordered “the immediate suspension of broadcasts by the news channel CNN in Spanish” in Venezuela, a government statement said.

President Nicolas Maduro had earlier said he wanted the US-based news channel “out” of the country, where state media dominate.

Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez told reporters the government had “ordered the relevant authorities to take action” against the channel.

Shortly after she spoke, the government made its announcement and the channel disappeared from the air, AFP reporters in Caracas said.

She branded one of the channel’s sources in the report, embassy employee Misael Lopez, a “delinquent.”

Iraq visa claims

CNN en Espanol on February 6 broadcast a report alleging that Venezuelan passports and visas had been sold at the Baghdad embassy to Arabs who the channel said may have been linked to terrorism.

The report named Maduro’s new hardline vice president, Tareck El Aissami, as one of those behind the racket.

Hardline former interior minister El Aissami, 42, is next in line to Maduro and would take over if the opposition succeeded in its bid to oust the leader in a vote.

El Aissami was targeted separately on Monday by US authorities who announced sanctions against him for alleged drug trafficking.

Rodriguez said the CNN report was “based absolutely on falsehoods.”

The channel “has launched an operation of psychological warfare, a war propaganda operation,” she said.

Diplomatic row

The US Treasury Department on Monday accused El Aissami and an ally, businessman Samark Jose Lopez Bello, of being major cocaine traffickers.

The drug allegations against El Aissami had already raised tensions between Washington and Caracas, which had so far been cautious in its stance towards the administration of new US President Donald Trump.

Maduro on Tuesday demanded the United States apologize for the sanctions and vowed to respond “forcefully.”

Rodriguez lodged a diplomatic complaint on Wednesday with the US Embassy in Caracas.

On Sunday the socialist president said in his own television program: “I want CNN out of Venezuela.”

Drug trafficking allegations

The US Treasury department froze the US assets of El Aissami and Lopez Bello, and banned US nationals from doing business with them.

The Caracas government credits El Aissami with cracking down on drug trafficking while serving as interior minister.

But the US Treasury says he actually oversaw shipments of cocaine from Venezuela to Mexico and the United States.

The Venezuelan armed forces also threw their weight behind El Aissami on Wednesday.

In a statement, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez called the sanctions “a new act of interference by the United States” aimed at destabilizing Venezuela.

US-Venezuela tension

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday’s move against El Aissami was part of a broad crackdown on drug trafficking and “terrorism.”

The accusations triggered the latest in a series of rows over the years between Venezuela’s leftist leaders and Washington, the “imperialist” power it loves to hate.

Trump has not yet personally detailed his stance on the situation in Venezuela.

A severe economic crisis in Venezuela driven by falling prices for its crucial oil exports has contributed to food shortages and deep economic disarray, raising pressure to remove Maduro from power.

More from Americas

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
Nicolas Maduro
follow this tag on MGNNicolas Maduro
US Treasury
follow this tag on MGNUS Treasury

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericas

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
Nicolas Maduro
follow this tag on MGN
US Treasury
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Americas

Trump scrambles to find top security aide
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa