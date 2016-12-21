Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Venezuela reopens Colombia, Brazil border crossings

The crossing is open for pedestrians, but only within limited hours for vehicles

Gulf News
 

Caracas: Thousands of Venezuelans crossed into Colombia on Tuesday to buy food and medicine after their government partially reopened the border following a messy crackdown on what it called currency hoarders.

The border with Brazil was also partially reopened, officials in Brasilia said.

“Thank God the border is open again,” 29-year-old Christian Sanchez said.

“A lot of people have come to shop on the other side because we can’t find food, diapers for our babies, medicine,” he said.

Sanchez was preparing to enter a pedestrian crossing over the Simon Bolivar Bridge linking the cities of San Antonio in Venezuela and Cucuta, Colombia.

But while foot traffic was permitted, trucks carrying needed goods remained blocked.

Venezuela also reopened its main border crossing with Brazil after talks between officials at the Brazilian embassy and Venezuela’s foreign ministry, officials in Brasilia said in a statement.

The crossing is open for pedestrians, but only within limited hours for vehicles.

Local press reported that some 200 Brazilians, mostly local tourists, were prevented from returning home when Venezuela closed the border.

President Nicolas Maduro had ordered the borders with Colombia and Brazil closed on December 12 as part of a currency reform that involved removing the 100-bolivar (Dh36.9) note from circulation.

He alleged that “mafias” abroad were hoarding the banknotes to suffocate the Venezuelan economy.

On Tuesday, he also accused the US of causing the cash crisis by infiltrating his government.

“Is it not the case that the gringos have bought key people in key positions in order to harm the people?” he said without identifying which institutions he believes to have been affected. “I think so.”

Looting and clashes broke out over the weekend as many people were left without cash. At least three people were reported killed and around 300 arrested.

The state of Bolivar was hardest hit by the unrest. A curfew has been in force there since Saturday, and more than 3,000 troops are patrolling the streets.

Maduro eventually reversed course, saying the currency will remain legal tender until January 2 while new, higher denomination bills are printed and circulated.

Late on Monday, he and Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos spoke by telephone and agreed to reopen the border “progressively,” according to Venezuelan information minister Ernesto Villegas.

While visiting the border town of Cucuta on Tuesday, Santos said in a televised speech that better cooperation “on both sides” was needed to crack down on contraband.

Venezuela is in the grip of a dire economic crisis spurred by low prices for oil — the country’s main export.

It is in its third year of recession and suffers the highest inflation in the world, which the International Monetary Fund forecast could hit 475 per cent this year.

Maduro blames outside forces — frequently evoking a US “plot” — for the severe downturn. But analysts say currency controls and government policies have aggravated the situation.

With the Colombian border seen as a lifeline for many Venezuelans struggling to make ends meet, long lines formed hours ahead of its reopening.

Marta Cardenas, a 51-year-old Colombian living in Venezuela, said the reopening was a “breath of fresh air” amid mounting daily problems, made worse with the shortage of cash.

More from Americas

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Nicolas Maduro
follow this tag on MGNNicolas Maduro
Brazil
follow this tag on MGNBrazil
International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGNInternational Monetary Fund

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericas

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Nicolas Maduro
follow this tag on MGN
Brazil
follow this tag on MGN
International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Americas

Mexico fireworks death toll rises to 35
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed