Women’s anti-Trump march swamps Washington streets

Hundreds of thosands of people flooded US cities in a day of women’s rights protests

Image Credit: Reuters
People gather for the Women's March in Washington
Gulf News
 

WASHINGTON: Hundreds of thousands of people flooded US cities Saturday in a day of women’s rights protests to mark President Donald Trump’s first full day in office.

In the capital, where the largest march was held, ridership on the metro network stood at 275,000 at 11 am, almost 50 percent higher than the same time for Trump’s inauguration a day earlier, the WMATA transport authority said.

According to Washington’s deputy mayor Kevin Donahue, organizers upped their initial turnout estimate from 200,000 to half a million people faced with the flood of protesters who were continuing to pour into the capital’s streets.

Huge sister protests were taking place in cities including Boston, New York, Denver and Chicago where police said the event was changed from a march to a rally due to the “large crowd on hand.”

