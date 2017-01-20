Mobile
Violence mars anti-Trump protests in Washington

Just before the parade started, clashes broke out between 400 to 500 stone-throwing protesters and riot police

  Police deploy smoke and pepper grenades during clashes with protesters in northwest Washington, Friday, January
  A protester is assisted by police after being injured during protests during inauguration of President Donald
  Police officers fire pepper spray at protesters during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Don
  Protesters block members of the press as they chain themselves to an entry point prior at the inauguration of
  Protesters block an entry point before the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, Janu
  • Image Credit: Reuters
  Protesters clash with police while demonstrating against US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, U.S., Ja
  Protesters demonstrating against US President Donald Trump raise their hands as they are surrounded by police
  Activists race after being hit by a stun grenade while protesting against US President Donald Trump in Washing
  A protester is detained by police during protests near the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Was
  A police officer tries to tackle a protester demonstrating against Donald Trump on the sidelines of the inaugu
  Protesters chain themselves to each other and block an entry point prior at the inauguration of U.S. President
Gulf News
 

Masked, black-clad protesters carrying anarchist flags smashed windows, lit fires and scuffled with riot police Friday in downtown Washington, blocks from the parade in honor of newly sworn-in President Donald Trump.

Washington police arrested at least 217 people for acts of vandalism committed on the fringe of peaceful citywide demonstrations against Trump's inauguration.

Just before the parade started, clashes broke out between 400 to 500 stone-throwing protesters and riot police, who responded with tear gas - the second violent flare-up in the space of a few hours.

As Trump's motorcade wound its way up Pennsylvania Avenue in the parade to the White House, protesters just a few blocks away set a parked limousine on fire after smashing its windows.
An AFP reporter saw National Guardsmen donning helmets and bullet-proof vests, as protesters blocked traffic and set trash cans ablaze - chanting "Not my president" and "We resist President Trump."

City police chief Peter Newsham said at least 217 people were arrested and would be held overnight before appearing in front of a judge.

"The charge is rioting," he told reporters.

"Our intention going into this event was to make zero arrests, and unfortunately they forced our hand."

Meanwhile, prominent white supremacist Richard Spencer was sucker-punched in the street while giving an interview to journalists, according to footage of the incident circulating online.

"No serious damage," Spencer said on Twitter. "I can take a punch."

As the 70-year-old Trump, his supporters and top dignitaries gathered on the National Mall for the swearing-in ceremony, throngs of his opponents also converged on the US capital.

Most of the noisy protests - including those by an array of anti-racist, anti-war, feminist, LGBT, pro-immigration and marijuana legalization groups - were peaceful.

But the protesters were intent on being heard - massing at the city's Navy Memorial Plaza, along the parade route, and letting out a deafening roar as the presidential limousine known as "The Beast" drove by.

"Not my president!" they yelled, as the pro-Trump crowd in bleachers across the street chanted "USA!"

Protesters along the route waved banners reading: "Try to deserve this office," "Obama cares, Trump scares," or "Make America Sane Again."

Another group unfurled a giant banner reading "Shame" outside the Trump Hotel - right near the spot where the president briefly stepped out of his limo to walk the parade route.

'No fascist USA!'

Newsham attributed the sporadic outbreaks of violence to "a small group that wanted to disrupt the inauguration."

"We have significant damage in a number of blocks in our city," he said, while adding: "It's a very, very small percentage of those folks who came here to peacefully assemble in our city."

Black-clad groups with anarchist and anti-fascist banners could be seen moving quickly on the outskirts of the main protests.
Marchers, some red-eyed from pepper spray, chanted: "No deportation, no KKK, no fascist USA!"

Several demonstrators were carrying batons and other weapons, police said, while at least one protester was hurt and was seen receiving treatment for a head wound.

The front windows of some businesses including a Starbucks and a Bank of America were smashed to pieces.
The majority of protests in the city were peaceful - whether people came to register anger, dissent or dismay at Trump's election victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Some insults were thrown as groups of Trump supporters passed by protests en route to hail their hero, but the two sides kept largely apart.

'Not the nation we want'

Protesters said they feared Trump would be an extremist president, taking a hardline approach on everything from immigration to gutting public services.

John Zangas, a longtime Washington resident, said it felt like the city was "under siege" given the number of police on the streets.

"This should be a momentous occasion, not one where flash-bang (noise grenades) and tear gas are deployed against citizens," Zangas said.

Demonstrations were not limited to the nation's capital, with protestors taking to the streets in cities including Chicago, New York and Atlanta.

Thousands clogged downtown Chicago to march in front of the city's highrise condo-hotel bearing Trump's name. The protest stayed mostly peaceful, with police reporting a minor skirmish that resulted in two arrests.

Julie Vogl, 54, voiced concern over the president's calls to ban Muslim's from entering the country and deport undocumented immigrants.

"I hope he proves me terribly wrong," she said. "We don't believe in what he said."

"It's not the nation we want."
 

