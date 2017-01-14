US Senate intelligence panel begins probe into Russia spying

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

US Senate intelligence panel begins probe into Russia spying

Investigation could trigger forced testimony by officials of both Obama and Trump administrations

Gulf News
 

Washington: US senators have launched a probe into Russian spying, saying intelligence reports of Moscow’s interference in the 2016 election and possible ties to American political parties “raise profound concerns”.

The investigation, backed by both Democrats and Republicans on the Senate Intelligence Committee, could trigger forced testimony by officials of both Barack Obama’s outgoing administration and the incoming government of Donald Trump, who won the November 8 presidential vote.

US intelligence agencies allege that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a covert effort to interfere in the election to boost Trump and harm his opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton.

A report from the Director of National Intelligence released early this month says the Russians hacked Democratic Party computers and accounts to release files embarrassing to Clinton, and also conducted a campaign of media manipulation with the same aim.

But the public version of the report was questioned for offering only weak evidence of its claims.

An unproven dossier compiled by a former British MI6 intelligence agent also alleged close ties between the Trump campaign and Russian government, and said Moscow had lurid video of Trump with prostitutes while in Russia.

British ex-spy’s report

“It is critical to have a full understanding of the scope of Russian intelligence activities impacting the United States,” the Senate panel said on Friday.

Trump, who will take office in one week, has repeatedly rejected suggestions that Moscow aided in his election victory.

He has also compared US intelligence agencies to “Nazi Germany” for allegedly leaking to the media their analyses to undermine him.

The probe will review the intelligence community’s assessments and also other assessments, “including any intelligence regarding links between Russia and individuals associated with political campaigns,” the committee said.

That suggested the former British spy’s explosive report could also be reviewed.

Vowing to “get it right,” the panel said most of the work will be done out of public scrutiny to protect classified information.

In light of the hacking allegations, Trump’s close ties with Russia, and especially President Vladimir Putin, have come under growing scrutiny.

Trump, who sees an opportunity to cooperate with Moscow in fighting militant groups like Daesh, has expressed admiration for Putin, and only reluctantly accepted US intelligence’s conclusion that Russian hackers acting on Putin’s authority interfered in the US elections.

The Washington Post reported that Trump’s incoming national security adviser Michael Flynn telephoned Moscow’s ambassador to Washington, Sergey Kislyak, several times the day before Obama unveiled punitive measures over Russia’s alleged cyberattacks to influence the US election.

Flynn receives a speaking fee from the Russian government-funded Russia Today.

Trump’s incoming press secretary, Sean Spicer, said Flynn in fact spoke with the envoy on Christmas Day, sending him a text to wish him a merry Christmas and happy New Year.

“I look forward to touching base with you, and working with you, and I wish you all the best,” Spicer quoted Flynn as telling the ambassador, adding that the envoy responded with holiday greetings.

On December 28, the pair spoke by phone about “the logistics of setting up a call with the President of Russia and the Ppresident-elect after he was sworn in, and they exchanged logistical information on how to initiate and schedule that call,” Spicer said.

He added: “That was it. Plain and simple.”

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump hinted he may scrap Obama’s punitive measures altogether, and said he was prepared to meet with Putin after taking office January 20.

Separately, he blasted the leak of the unsubstantiated report that Russia had gathered compromising personal and financial material on him as “totally made-up facts by sleazebag political operatives.”

He promised a “full report” on the hacking claims within 90 days.

In the first round of hearings for Trump nominees that wrapped up on Friday, a week before Obama hands the Manhattan billionaire the keys to the White House, several of his cabinet picks publicly contradicted him.

But the President-elect dismissed talk of ideological splits.

“All of my Cabinet nominee [sic] are looking good and doing a great job,” he said in an early morning tweet. “I want them to be themselves and express their own thoughts, not mine!”

The 70-year-old Republican later elaborated, telling reporters at Trump Tower: “I could have said, ‘Do this, say that.’ I don’t want that. I want them all to be themselves.

“And I’m going to do the right thing, whatever it is. I may be right. And they may be right.”

Over three days of feisty hearings this week, Trump’s nominees warned of the threat posed by Russia, hailed Nato, repudiated torture, defended the US intelligence community and cautioned against withdrawing from the Iran nuclear treaty and the Paris climate accord.

On virtually every controversial foreign policy stance that Trump took during the campaign, they hedged and backtracked and sought to assure senators that they shared the consensus that has shaped Western strategic thinking and institutions since the Second World War.

More from USA

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Hillary Clinton
follow this tag on MGNHillary Clinton
North Atlantic Treaty Organization
follow this tag on MGNNorth Atlantic Treaty Organization
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia
Democratic Party
follow this tag on MGNDemocratic Party

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasUSA

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Hillary Clinton
follow this tag on MGN
North Atlantic Treaty Organization
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Mum reunited with abused baby in Saudi Arabia

Mum reunited with abused baby in Saudi Arabia

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Businessman donates Dh370m to charity

Businessman donates Dh370m to charity