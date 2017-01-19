US President Barack Obama bids farewell

Dubai: As the clock strikes midday in Washington, Barack Obama’s eight years as President of the United States will come to an end. By the time that clock hits 12.01pm — 9.01 pm in the UAE — we will enter the era of the 45th President, and four more years of Donald Trump.

Obama stepped behind the White House podium for the last time on Wednesday, fielding questions from journalists for his last press conference.

His answers seemed aimed at an audience of one: the man who will replace him at noon.

Obama chided Trump’s suggestion that the US might end its sanctions on Russia over Ukraine in exchange for nuclear reductions, saying it was in America’s interest to make sure “we don’t confuse why these sanctions have been imposed with a whole set of other issues.”

And, with Trump vowing to move the US embassy in Israel to occupied Jerusalem, a move that could further inflame tensions in the Middle East, Obama warned that when “sudden unilateral moves” are made in the region, the results can be explosive.

Behind the scenes, dozens of workers will swing into action to replace one commander in chief’s creature comforts — favourite snacks, clothes, toiletries, artwork and furniture — with his successor’s.

The process unfolds mostly away from public view as Americans and the world focus on the pageantry of Inauguration Day: the presidential oath and address at the Capitol, a parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, the black-tie balls.

It’s a historic day. Melania Trump will is only the second First Lady to be born outside the United States since Louisa Adams, wife of John Quincy, who was born in England — and that’s almost 200 years ago.