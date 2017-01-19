US President Barack Obama bids farewell

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

US President Barack Obama bids farewell

At noon in Washington, the US will change forever with Donald Trump coming to power

  • Obama
    Barack ObamaImage Credit: AFP
  • Obama
    Donald TrumpImage Credit: AP
 

Dubai:  As the clock strikes midday in Washington, Barack Obama’s eight years as President of the United States will come to an end. By the time that clock hits 12.01pm — 9.01 pm in the UAE — we will enter the era of the 45th President, and four more years of Donald Trump.

Obama stepped behind the White House podium for the last time on Wednesday, fielding questions from journalists for his last press conference.

His answers seemed aimed at an audience of one: the man who will replace him at noon.

Obama chided Trump’s suggestion that the US might end its sanctions on Russia over Ukraine in exchange for nuclear reductions, saying it was in America’s interest to make sure “we don’t confuse why these sanctions have been imposed with a whole set of other issues.”

And, with Trump vowing to move the US embassy in Israel to occupied Jerusalem, a move that could further inflame tensions in the Middle East, Obama warned that when “sudden unilateral moves” are made in the region, the results can be explosive.

Behind the scenes, dozens of workers will swing into action to replace one commander in chief’s creature comforts — favourite snacks, clothes, toiletries, artwork and furniture — with his successor’s.

The process unfolds mostly away from public view as Americans and the world focus on the pageantry of Inauguration Day: the presidential oath and address at the Capitol, a parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, the black-tie balls.

It’s a historic day. Melania Trump will is only the second First Lady to be born outside the United States since Louisa Adams, wife of John Quincy, who was born in England — and that’s almost 200 years ago.

More from USA

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Israel
follow this tag on MGNIsrael
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasUSA

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Israel
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In USA

Stewart says Trump was 'obsessed' with her

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Trump sworn in as US president

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found