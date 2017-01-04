Mobile
Trump questions US intelligence as governing challenges loom

Trump charged Tuesday on Twitter that the timing of an upcoming intelligence briefing on suspected Russian interference in the 2016 election had been delayed

Image Credit: AP
President-elect Donald Trump
Gulf News
 

New York (AP): His inauguration less than three weeks away, President-elect Donald Trump is raising new doubts about the nation’s intelligence community, tweeting fresh criticism at the same people who will help inform his most sensitive decisions once he takes office.

Trump charged Tuesday on Twitter, without evidence, that the timing of an upcoming intelligence briefing on suspected Russian interference in the 2016 election had been delayed. “Perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!” he wrote, using quote marks around the word “intelligence.”

Trump’s tweet, in line with repeated criticism of his nation’s intelligence leaders, caused confusion among intelligence officials, who said there was no delay in the briefing schedule.

The fresh clash came as Trump took further steps to fill his Cabinet and key White House positions, with his attention shifting toward the challenges of governing.

Trump’s plans for repealing President Barack Obama’s signature health care law are expected to be the focus as Vice President-elect Mike Pence and secretary of state choice Rex Tillerson meet with top Republicans on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

Pence issued a direct challenge to Washington Republicans Tuesday: “The president-elect has a very clear message to Capitol Hill. And that is, it’s time to get to work.”

Trump signalled he would not bless all of the GOP’s priorities on Capitol Hill, openly questioning the timing of the House Republican push to gut an independent ethics board just as the new Congress gathered.

“Do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it may be, their number one act and priority”? Trump tweeted. The House GOP later dropped the effort.

The president-elect promised late Tuesday to hold his first formal news conference since his Nov. 8 election victory next week in New York. He has already waited longer than any other president-elect in the modern era to hold his first exchange with journalists. Most have held such events within days of their elections.

It was unclear if the news conference would be the venue for his delayed announcement on how he plans to avoid potential conflicts of interest involving his businesses after taking office. Transition officials said multiple topics could be covered, but would not specifically say whether they included Trump’s businesses. Trump was supposed to detail the arrangements at a mid-December news conference, but postponed the event.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump tapped as US trade representative a former Reagan official who has condemned Republicans’ commitment to free trade. Trump indicated that Robert Lighthizer, who is expected to take a hard line against China, would represent “the United States as we fight for good trade deals that put the American worker first.”

His Cabinet nearly full, Trump also picked a handful of new White House aides.

Omarosa Manigault, a contestant from the first season of “The Apprentice,” is expected to focus on public engagement in the White House.

Trump also hired Rick Dearborn as a deputy chief of staff and Marc Short as White House legislative director. Both previously served in chief of staff positions on Capitol Hill. The new hires were confirmed by two people familiar with the decision, who insisted on anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the hiring process publicly.

Trump spent time interviewing prospects for the Department of Veterans Affairs as well, including Leo MacKay, a senior executive at a military contractor who previously served in the VA under President George W. Bush.

tags from this story

United States
United States
Republican Party
Republican Party
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
China
China
Twitter
Twitter

filed under

NewsAmericasUSAUS Elections 2016

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Republican Party
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN
