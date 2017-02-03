Kellyanne Conway cites ‘Bowling Green massacre’ that never happened

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Kellyanne Conway cites ‘Bowling Green massacre’ that never happened

Top aide to President Donald Trump justifies travel ban

Gulf News
 

Washington: Kellyanne Conway has taken “alternative facts” to a new level.

During a Thursday interview with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews, the counsellor to the president defended President Trump’s travel ban related to seven majority-Muslim countries. At one point, Conway made a reference to two Iraqi refugees whom she described as the masterminds behind “the Bowling Green Massacre.”

“Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered,” Conway said.

The Bowling Green Massacre didn’t get covered because it didn’t happen. There has never been a terrorist attack in Bowling Green, Kentucky, carried out by Iraqi refugees or anyone else.

Conway was likely referring to two Iraqi citizens living in Bowling Green who were arrested in 2011 and eventually sentenced to federal prison for attempting to send weapons and money to Al Qaida in Iraq for the purpose of killing US soldiers, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Mohanad Sharif Hammadi, 25, was sentenced to life in federal prison, and Waad Ramadan Alwan, 31 to 40 years in federal prison, followed by a life term of supervised release. Both men pleaded guilty to federal terrorism charges.

Both men admitted having taken part in attacks against US troops in Iraq, not in Bowling Green.

Conway reiterated claims from Trump that his refugee policy is similar to “what President Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months.” Conway said it was “brand new information” to people that Obama enacted a “six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee programme.” Breitbart also reported earlier this week that “Obama suspended Iraq refugee programme for six months over terrorism fears in 2011.”

As The Washington Post reported, this was not the case. Obama administration officials told The Post that there was never a point when Iraqi resettlement was stopped or banned. In the aftermath of the arrests of the two Iraqis living in Kentucky, the Obama administration imposed more extensive background checks on Iraqi refugees, and the new screening procedures created a dramatic slowdown in visa approvals.

State Department records show there was a significant drop in refugee arrivals from Iraq in 2011, The Post’s Glenn Kessler reported. There were 18,251 in 2010, 6,339 in 2011 and 16,369 in 2012. One news report said the “pace of visa approvals having slowed to a crawl,” indicating some were still being approved.

Conway’s interview was by no means the first time the arrests of the two Iraqis in Bowling Green have been politicised as support for blocking refugees from reaching the United States. In December 2015, Senator Rand Paul, released a dramatic campaign video ad featuring images and video footage of the two Iraqi nationals, while criticising then-presidential rivals Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio. In the 90-second-long ad, the faces of Waad Ramadan Alwan and Mohanad Sharif Hammadi are featured with pounding, dismal music, establishing that the men were “welcomed into America, given public housing, and public assistance — as refugees.”

After Conway’s comments, “Bowling Green Massacre” was the number-one topic trending on Twitter, and Conway’s interview prompted many to share memories of where they were “when the Bowling Green Massacre didn’t happen.”

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

NewsAmericasUSAUS Elections 2016

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN
donald trump
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Blaze hits Sharjah apartment building

Blaze hits Sharjah apartment building

Five vessels run aground in high waves

Five vessels run aground in high waves

Newly-wed Emirati woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed Emirati woman on bike killed in RAK

Video: Huge waves lash cars on The Palm

Video: Huge waves lash cars on The Palm

US State Department reverses visa cancellations

US State Department reverses visa cancellations

Look: It's snowing in the UAE

Look: It's snowing in the UAE

UAE soldier martyred on training mission

UAE soldier martyred on training mission

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

17 motorcyclists killed in Dubai last year

17 motorcyclists killed in Dubai last year