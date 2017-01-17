Donald Trump praises wrong Ivanka in Twitter shout-out

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Donald Trump praises wrong Ivanka in Twitter shout-out

The tweet quickly gained attention, with thousands of retweets and favourites overnight Tuesday

Gulf News
 

LONDON: US President-elect Donald Trump wanted to praise his daughter on Twitter — instead he accidentally sent his message to another Ivanka.

Trump retweeted a message from a Twitter user that said his daughter was “great, a woman with real character and class”.

But the user tagged the wrong Ivanka, a mistake repeated by Trump — and the message was directed to a woman named Ivanka Majic in Brighton, southern England.

The tweet quickly gained attention, with thousands of retweets and favourites overnight Tuesday.

Majic, a local government worker, replied to Trump Tuesday, saying on Twitter: “And you’re a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about climate change.”

Majic said it wasn’t the first time she had been confused for Ivanka Trump on social media, and that she had previously tried to encourage those who tweeted her to vote for Hillary Clinton.

“It’s quite amusing because I’m getting all this attention, and yet my politics couldn’t be further from Donald Trump’s,” she told Britain’s ITV in a phone interview.

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Hillary Clinton
follow this tag on MGNHillary Clinton
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

NewsAmericasUSAUS Elections 2016

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Hillary Clinton
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access