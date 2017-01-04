Biden steals show in final US Senate swearing-in

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Biden steals show in final US Senate swearing-in

The affable US vice-president relishes the personal showmanship of politics and his role as America’s soothing, consoling dignitary

Image Credit: PTI
Vice-President Joe Biden (centre) ducks down so all of the family of Senator Kamala Harris (second right) can be seen for a group photo during a mock oath ceremony.
Gulf News
 

Washington: Most politicians accept the daily grind of pressing the flesh and making small talk about their jobs or campaigns as an unwelcome necessity that comes with the territory.

Not Joe Biden.

The affable US vice-president relishes the personal showmanship of politics and his role as America’s soothing, smirking, shoulder-massaging, consoling dignitary who embraces the pomp and personal connections like no one else in America’s political arena.

On Tuesday, 17 days before he ends his eight-year stint as the nation’s 47th vice president, the Democrat was in full-on “Uncle Joe” mode.

As the 115th Congress opened following one of the most bitter and controversial presidential campaigns in memory, the 74-year-old spent more than 100 straight minutes on his feet in the old Senate chamber, re-enacting the swearing-in ceremonies for the Senate’s new and re-elected members.

Inevitably, he welcomed the spouses first.

“God love ya!” Biden said with outstretched arms as he greeted Senator Chuck Grassley’s wife with a deep hug before backslapping Grassley, a Republican.

Biden spent 36 years in the US Senate, 28 of them with Grassley, and the vice-president was all smiles.

“Keep on coming!” Biden shouted as some 33 members from four generations of Grassleys paraded in for a photograph.

If most politicos see such a task as drudgery, Biden soaked it up.

He snapped selfies with grinning relatives, squatted down to flirt with toddlers and, as is his reputation, got touchy-feely close while greeting dozens of lawmakers, wives, sisters, mothers, and daughters.

When Republican Senator Rob Portman’s son introduced his girlfriend, a Biden fan, to the vice president, the woman gushed: “You just made my 2017!” before falling into his open arms.

Biden of course has had his share of tragedy. His wife and daughter were killed in a car crash in late 1972 just weeks after he was elected to the Senate.

He took his oath of office in hospital, alongside his two recovering sons.

One of them, Beau Biden, died of brain cancer in 2015.

And yet Biden remains as optimistic and upbeat as anyone on Capitol Hill as he greeted hundreds of lawmakers’ relatives in a ceremony he was presiding over Tuesday for a fourth and final time.

“I’m so glad you ran again” for Senate, he told Senator John McCain, who lost his presidential race against Biden’s boss, Barack Obama, in 2008 and was considering retiring last year.

“We love you,” McCain replied, highlighting the genuineness of the exchanges which served as a counterweight to the toxicity of the 2016 campaign.

Biden does not mask his fondness for what has been called the world’s greatest deliberative body.

When a lawmaker’s wife called Biden “senator” as she greeted him, the vice president lit up. “That’s a high honor,” Biden said.

With the re-enactments finally over, Biden spoke with reporters about his time in the Capitol.

“This is an incredible place, as diminished in the minds of the people that it has become of late. But if you listen, if you listen and have an open mind, it works,” he said.

“I do miss it. I loved being a senator,” he added. “It was the greatest honor of my life.”

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Joe Biden
follow this tag on MGNJoe Biden
John McCain
follow this tag on MGNJohn McCain

filed under

NewsAmericasUSAUS Elections 2016

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Joe Biden
follow this tag on MGN
John McCain
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest