US 'absolutely' backs two-state solution: Haley

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

US 'absolutely' backs two-state solution: Haley

America's UN ambassador says Trump administration is 'thinking out-of-the-box' on Palestine-Israel peace

Image Credit: AP
United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks to reporters after a Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 at U.N. headquarters.
 

United Nations: US Ambassador Nikki Haley on Thursday rejected suggestions that the United States was abandoning the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying Washington “absolutely” supports the policy but wants fresh ideas on how to move forward.

“Anybody that wants to say the United States does not support the two-state solution, that would be an error,” Haley told reporters at the United Nations.

“We absolutely support a two-state solution, but we are thinking out-of-the-box as well,” Haley said following a Security Council meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Her remarks appeared to temper those of President Donald Trump, who on Wednesday announced that the United States would not insist on a two-state solution to the conflict.

“I’m looking at two-state and one-state, and I like the one that both parties like,” Trump said at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

That statement was seen as a break from previous US policy and from the international consensus on recognition of a Palestinian state as part of a final Middle East peace deal.

Haley said the United States wants to help bring Israelis and Palestinians “at the table to have them talk through this in a fresh way, to say ‘okay we’re going back to the drawing board: what can we agree on?’”.

In Washington, Trump’s nominee to become US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, said he was sceptical that a two-state solution was feasible but he did not rule it out.

Haley repeated her statement of US support to the two-state solution three times in response to questions from journalists and said the US administration would be unbiased in its peace efforts.

The ambassador described as a “terrible mistake” a council resolution adopted in the final weeks of former president Barack Obama’s administration demanding an end to Israeli colony building on occupied Palestinian territory.

During the council meeting, the UN envoy for the Middle East peace process, Nickolay Mladenov, insisted that the two-state solution remains the only way to meet the aspirations of the Palestinians and Israelis.

Britain, France and Sweden reaffirmed their support for Palestinian statehood as part of a final deal.

“It is very dangerous to move away from the two-state solution idea, especially before you have something viable as an alternative,” Sweden’s Ambassador Olof Skoog warned. Sweden has recognized Palestinian statehood.

Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour said the council had reaffirmed its support for the two-state solution and that there was “no need to reinvent the wheel” in the peace process.

French Ambassador Francois Delattre echoed Mladenov’s comments.

More from USA

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
follow this tag on MGNBenjamin Netanyahu
Israel
follow this tag on MGNIsrael
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Palestinian Authority
follow this tag on MGNPalestinian Authority

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasUSA

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Benjamin Netanyahu
follow this tag on MGN
Israel
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN

Also In USA

Trump scrambles to find top security aide

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Dust envelops most parts of UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Emirati crosses the UAE on foot
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa