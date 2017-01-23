Trump to host Israel PM in February

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Trump to host Israel PM in February

New US president has phone conversation with Netanyahu after announcement of colony homes

Image Credit: Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 22, 2017.
 

Occupied Jerusalem: US President Donald Trump Sunday invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit him in Washington in February, the premier’s office said, quoting their first conversation since Trump took office.

“President Trump invited Prime Minister Netanyahu to come to Washington to meet him in February,” it said in a statement.

“A final date for the visit will be set in the days ahead.”

Israel approved hundreds of new colonist homes in Occupied East Jerusalem Sunday hours before the telephone call, which the statement described as “very warm”.

But a potentially explosive plan to annex a large West Bank Jewish colony was unilaterally shelved until after Netanyahu and Trump meet.

Trump told reporters at the White House that his call with Israel’s premier was “very nice”, without elaborating.

“The two leaders discussed the nuclear deal with Iran, the peace process with the Palestinians and other issues,” Netanyahu’s office said.

“The Prime Minister expressed his desire to work closely with President Trump to forge a common vision to advance peace and security in the region,” it said.

Trump has pledged strong support for Israel and vowed during his campaign to recognise Occupied Jerusalem as the country’s capital despite the city’s contested status.

But the White House on Sunday appeared to play down suggestions that relocating the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Occupied Jerusalem was imminent.

“We are at the very beginning stages of even discussing this subject,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer told AFP.

Like other major powers, the US maintains its embassy in Tel Aviv pending a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Occupied Jerusalem’s status.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 war and later annexed it — in a move not recognised by the international community — declaring all of the city its unified capital.

The Palestinians claim Occupied East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

The United States is Israel’s most important ally, providing it with more than $3 billion per year in defence aid, but former president Barack Obama grew frustrated with Israeli colony building.

He declined to veto a December 23 UN Security Council resolution condemning colonies. Trump had called for the resolution to be vetoed.

In an initial move following Trump’s inauguration, Israeli officials on Sunday approved building permits for 566 colonist homes in Occupied East Jerusalem.

The Palestinian presidency condemned the move, calling it a violation of the UN resolution.

A draft bill to annex the Maale Adumim colony in the occupied West Bank had been on the agenda for approval by a ministerial committee legislation on Sunday.

Such a move could badly damage prospects for a two-state solution.

But the inner circle of senior ministers known as the security cabinet blocked it for the time being, a member said.

“What was decided was to wait for the meeting which will certainly take place within a few weeks,” Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz told Israeli public radio.

Annexing Maale Adumim unilaterally would set off alarm bells globally, with many warning that it would be another step towards dividing the occupied West Bank between north and south, making a contiguous Palestinian state difficult to achieve.

‘Critical location’

For some Israeli ministers who oppose a Palestinian state, that is precisely the point.

“We have to tell the American administration what we want and not wait for orders from the administration,” Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked told Israel’s army radio.

Maale Adumim, in a strategic location east of Occupied Jerusalem, has some 37,000 residents.

Some peace proposals have envisioned it becoming part of Israel in land swaps agreed with the Palestinians, but not unilaterally.

“Given Maale Adumim’s critical location in the heart of the West Bank, the international community has for years been following with special concern all developments in this area, seen as a touchstone for the viability of a two-state solution,” colonies watchdog Ir Amim said.

Israel occupied the West Bank, like east Jerusalem, in 1967.

Colonies in both the West Bank and Occupied East Jerusalem are viewed as illegal under international law.

Some 400,000 Israeli colonists live in the West Bank, with another 200,000 in Occupied East Jerusalem. In comparison, around 2.9 million Palestinians live in the West Bank and Occupied East Jerusalem.

More from USA

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
follow this tag on MGNBenjamin Netanyahu
Israel
follow this tag on MGNIsrael
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasUSA

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Benjamin Netanyahu
follow this tag on MGN
Israel
follow this tag on MGN

Also In USA

Meeting with lawmakers, Trump repeats vote claim

Framed Gallery

Meet America’s new first family

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs