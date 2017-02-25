Trump promises massive build-up of entire US military

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Trump promises massive build-up of entire US military

US president last month signed an executive order to begin increasing the size of the armed forces, promising new aircraft, naval ships and more resources for the Pentagon

Image Credit: AP
President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.
Gulf News
 

Washington: President Donald Trump on Friday promised a historic build-up of America’s already vast military, but said he hoped he would never need to use it.

We are “putting in a massive budget request for our beloved military and we will be substantially upgrading all of our military,” Trump told the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) just outside Washington,

“Offensive. Defensive. Everything. Bigger and better and stronger than ever before. And hopefully we’ll never have to use it,” he added.

Trump last month signed an executive order to begin increasing the size of the US armed forces, promising new aircraft, naval ships and more resources for the Pentagon.

The order provided few specifics but Trump made clear during last year’s campaign and in recent weeks that he wants to enlarge the ranks of the military and expand its fleets of aircraft and ships.

Top brass from across the armed services in recent weeks have decried staffing and equipment shortcomings that pose a threat to morale and operational readiness.

“Nobody’s going to mess with us, folks. Nobody. It will be one of the greatest military build-ups in American history,” Trump said.

While campaigning, Trump frequently lamented what he described as a depleted US military and complained America no longer wins wars.

“Nobody will dare question our military might again,” he told the conservative conference.

“We believe in peace through strength. And that’s what we will have.”

The US military is already by far the world’s most powerful and most expensive. It has bases spanning the globe, an annual budget of more than $600 billion (Dh2.2 trillion) and about 1.3 million active duty troops.

Military spending accounts for about 3.3 per cent of America’s GDP and Republicans are eager to spend billions more, though for now it is unclear where the extra cash would come from, especially if the Trump administration cuts taxes.

More from USA

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasUSA

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN

Also In USA

Now, Trump's Navy secretary withdraws

Framed Gallery

Rain hits several parts of UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayCity Walk transforms into an open-air canvas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Schools in UAE are open as usual

Schools in UAE are open as usual

Bahrain police bus hit by bomb blast

Bahrain police bus hit by bomb blast

Watch: Mobile number sold for Dh4.5 million

Watch: Mobile number sold for Dh4.5 million

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed