Tension soars between US and Venezuela

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Tension soars between US and Venezuela

Trump calls for release of Maduro foe Lopez on Twitter after dinner with his wife

Image Credit: Twitter
A picture posted by Donald Trump shows the US president with Vice President Mike Pence, Leopoldo Lopez’s wife Lilian Tintori and Florida Senator Marco Rubio at the White House.
 

Washington: Tensions flared once again Wednesday between the United States and Venezuela as Donald Trump called for the release of a jailed foe of President Nicolas Maduro, who warned the new US leader not to provoke him.

Diplomatic rows have become somewhat commonplace over the past 20 years between Venezuela’s leftist leaders and Washington, the “imperialist” power they love to hate. They have not traded ambassadors since 2010.

But with the Republican Trump only in office since January 20, any hope of some kind of breakthrough appeared to be quickly vanishing.

“Venezuela should allow Leopoldo Lopez, a political prisoner & husband of @liliantintori (just met w/ @marcorubio) out of prison immediately,” Trump tweeted.

The post included a picture of Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Lopez’s wife Lilian Tintori and Florida Senator Marco Rubio at the White House. Trump’s public schedule had only mentioned a dinner with Rubio.

Lopez, the founder of Popular Will, one of the most hardline of the parties opposing Maduro, is serving a 14-year prison term on charges of inciting unrest at anti-government protests that left 43 people dead in early 2014.

Ties had already been rattled on Monday, when the US Treasury imposed sanctions on Maduro’s powerful Vice President Tareck El Aissami and a businessman, whom US authorities accuse of being involved in drug trafficking.

The US Treasury department froze the US assets of El Aissami and the businessman, Samark Jose Lopez Bello, and banned US nationals from doing business with them.

The Caracas government credits El Aissami with cracking down on drug trafficking while serving as interior minister. But the US Treasury says he oversaw shipments of cocaine from Venezuela to Mexico and the United States.

Maduro demanded a public apology and a diplomatic complaint was lodged. Then on Wednesday, Venezuela pulled the plug on CNN’s Spanish-language channel, accusing it of spreading “propaganda.”

Until Monday, Caracas had been somewhat cautious in its stance towards Trump’s new administration. But that attitude has disappeared, and on Wednesday, Maduro stepped up the rhetoric.

Shortly before Trump sent the tweet about Lopez, Maduro had warned the US leader that he would respond with a firm hand to any action by Washington he deemed to be aggressive, though he said he did not want any “problems.”

“If they attack us, we will not be silent. Venezuela will respond firmly. Those who tangle with us will get an appropriate response,” Maduro said on state television.

‘Instrument of war’

Venezuela’s dispute with CNN stems from its reporting about an alleged visa racket at the country’s embassy in Iraq.

The story shown on CNN in Spanish on February 6 alleged that Venezuelan passports and visas had been sold at the Baghdad embassy to Arabs who the channel said may have been linked to terrorism.

The report named El Aissami as one of those behind the racket. The hardline former interior minister, 42, is next in line to Maduro and would take over if the opposition succeeded in its bid to oust the leader in a vote.

A severe economic crisis in Venezuela driven by falling prices for its crucial oil exports has contributed to food shortages and deep economic disarray, raising pressure to remove Maduro from power.

“CNN is an instrument of war,” Maduro said on state television.

Within moments of the National Telecommunications Commission ordering “the immediate suspension of broadcasts by the news channel CNN in Spanish,” the channel disappeared from screens.

CNN responded by saying the government was “denying Venezuelans news and information from our television network, which they have relied upon for 20 years.”

It said its CNN in Spanish broadcasts would remain available in Venezuela online through its website and on its YouTube channel.

CNN International, the English-language channel of the US network, was not affected and remained on air.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez said Wednesday that one of the channel’s sources in the report, embassy employee Misael Lopez, was a criminal and the visa allegation were “based absolutely on falsehoods.

The channel had “launched an operation of psychological warfare, a war propaganda operation,” she said.

In its statement, CNN said it stood by its reporting.

More from USA

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
Nicolas Maduro
follow this tag on MGNNicolas Maduro
US Treasury
follow this tag on MGNUS Treasury

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasUSA

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
Nicolas Maduro
follow this tag on MGN
US Treasury
follow this tag on MGN

Also In USA

Trump scrambles to find top security aide

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Dust envelops most parts of UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Emirati crosses the UAE on foot
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa