Orlando shooter's wife faces terror charge

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Orlando shooter's wife faces terror charge

Noor Salman, wife of Omar Mateen, charge with helping her husband carry out attack on Pulse nightclub

Image Credit: AP
Al Salman, uncle of Noor Salman, speaks to the media Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, outside a federal courthouse in Oakland, California.
 

Los Angeles: The widow of Orlando nightclub shooter Omar Mateen was formally charged Tuesday with a terror-related offence and obstruction of justice.

The two-count indictment states that Noor Salman, who was arrested Monday in northern California, aided and abetted her husband’s attempt to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, namely Daesh.

She is also charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly misleading local police in Florida and the Federal Bureau of Investigation on information relating to the attack.

Forty-nine people died in Mateen’s assault on the Pulse nightclub on June 12, the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Salman, who had a four-year-old son with Mateen, made an initial appearance in federal court in Oakland, California, on Tuesday and had the charges read out to her.

She faces up to life in person if found guilty.

Given that it was unclear if she had an attorney, another hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, a spokesman for the US Attorney’s office told AFP.

He said Salman was provisionally represented by a federal public defender on Tuesday.

It was unclear what she was doing in California and her case is expected to be transferred to Florida.

Media reports have said that Salman may have had prior knowledge of her husband’s plan to carry out the massacre as she had accompanied him on at least one trip to the nightclub and on one occasion went with him to buy ammunition.

The indictment, which was returned in Florida on January 12, asks that Salman’s assets, including $30,500, be forfeited.

She was taken into custody early Monday in Rodeo, a community about 40 kilometres northeast of San Francisco. It was unclear if her son was with her.

More from USA

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasUSA

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN

Also In USA

‘I outworked anybody who ever ran for office’

Framed Gallery

Supporters pour in for Trump inauguration

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access