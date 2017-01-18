Obama commutes Chelsea Manning sentence

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Obama commutes Chelsea Manning sentence

WikiLeaks claims victory as transgender soldier who leaked classified documents could be released in May

Image Credit: Reuters
People hold signs calling for the release of imprisoned WikiLeaks whistleblower Chelsea Manning.
 

Washington: US President Barack Obama on Tuesday commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, who is serving 35 years behind bars for giving classified US documents to WikiLeaks.

WikiLeaks claimed ‘victory’ following the decision.

"VICTORY: Obama commutes Chelsea Manning sentence from 35 years to 7. Release date now May 17," WikiLeaks wrote on Twitter.

In one of his final acts as president, Obama pardoned 64 people and commuted the sentences of 209 others, including the imprisoned transgender soldier who was convicted in August 2013 of espionage and other offences.

Among those pardoned was James Cartwright, a former four-star general who lied to the FBI about his discussions with journalists about Iran’s nuclear programme.

But Manning — who had been serving time in solitary confinement and is now eligible for release in May — is by far the most high-profile name on Obama’s list.

Manning admitted handing 700,000 sensitive military and diplomatic after admitting to handing classified documents over to WikiLeaks.

Activists had argued her sentence is excessive and point to the psychological frailty of the transgender soldier who has already made two suicide attempts.

“This move could quite literally save Chelsea’s life,” said Chase Strangio of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Earlier in January WikiLeaks said its founder Julian Assange would agree to be extradited from London to the US if Obama granted clemency to Manning.

Obama’s move is something of a surprise, coming in the midst of a scandal over the hacking and the release of Democratic party emails that roiled the 2016 election.

In recent weeks the White House has refused to be drawn on a possible commutation or pardon, but has made a stark difference between Manning, who went through the courts and admitted wrong doing, and the likes of Edward Snowdon.

Snowden — who fled to Hong Kong and then Russia after making a shattering revelation in 2013 of a global communications and internet surveillance system — was not on Obama’s list.

Also not on the list was Bowe Bergdahl, a US Army sergeant held captive for five years by the Taliban before his release in a prisoner swap, who is due to be court-martialed for desertion.

Other names not on the list are General David Petraeus — who improperly shared classified information — and Obama’s ally Hillary Clinton.

There had been wild speculation that Obama may chose to preemptively pardon her to forestall any Republican-led prosecution.

Presidents can theoretically pardon people before they are even sentenced.

More from USA

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Hillary Clinton
follow this tag on MGNHillary Clinton
wikileaks
follow this tag on MGNwikileaks
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter
WikiLeaks
follow this tag on MGNWikiLeaks

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasUSA

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Hillary Clinton
follow this tag on MGN
wikileaks
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In USA

Trump to take oath amid deep uncertainty

Framed Gallery

Supporters pour in for Trump inauguration

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access