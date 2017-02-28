Huge fire as plane crashes into houses

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Huge fire as plane crashes into houses

At least one dead after light plane obliterates two homes in Southern California

 

Authorities say at least one person is dead and five are injured after a small plane crashed into two homes and sparked a huge fire in Southern California.

Riverside fire Capt. Tyler Reynolds says four people were aboard the plane and two victims were pulled from one of the houses that caught fire Monday. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the dead person was from the house or the plane.

Two witnesses told TV stations that a woman crawled from one of the houses with her clothes on fire, saying she had been flying the plane.

The Cessna 310 crashed shortly after taking off from Riverside Municipal Airport headed for San Jose.

More from USA

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasUSA

Also In USA

Republicans must now probe the ties with Russia

Framed Gallery

Mexico’s world record bulldog attempt

GNTV Videos

PlayCity Walk transforms into an open-air canvas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?