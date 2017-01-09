Mobile
Hillary Clinton 'to never run for office again'

Confidante of beaten Democratic candidate quashes rumours of possible bid for New York mayor

Image Credit: AFP
US President Barack Obama and beaten Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
 

Washington: Hillary Clinton will never run for office again after losing the US presidential election to Donald Trump in November after the most divisive campaign in memory, a confidante of the Democrat said on Sunday.

“I think she’s going to figure out ways to help kids and families,” Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress, a Democratic Party-connected think-tank told CNN. “That’s been what she’s been focused on her whole life, and a lot of issues that are affecting them, over the next couple of years.”

“But I don’t expect her to ever run for any elected office again,” she added.

Tanden was reacting to a New York Times article speculating about whether Clinton would run for New York mayor against the incumbent Bill de Blasio, her former campaign chief.

“I don’t expect her to run for this and I don’t expect her to run for other office,” Tanden said, without giving more specifics about the 69-year-old former secretary of state’s plans.

“I think her job is to — what she’s thinking about right now is how to help those kids and families as she has her whole life.”

However, Clinton hasn’t completely withdrawn from the public life since her defeat on November 8.

She has taken part in two public events and fired off a few tweets.

She’s expected at the State Department on Tuesday for the unveiling of an exhibition hall named after her.

Her office has also said she would attend Trump’s inauguration on January 20 with her husband, former president Bill Clinton.

