Biden's message for Trump: 'Grow up'

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Biden's message for Trump: 'Grow up'

Vice-president was responding to a question on President-elect's behaviour since election win

Image Credit: AP
Joe Biden.
 

Washington: US Vice-President Joe Biden has a blunt suggestion for President-elect Donald Trump: It is time to “grow up.”

Asked about a few of Trump’s controversial remarks and tweets since winning the November election, Biden had some intemperate comments of his own.

“Grow up Donald, grow up, time to be an adult, you’re president,” he told television station PBS in an interview broadcast Thursday. “Time to do something. Show us what you have.”

Trump earlier on Thursday described America’s leading congressional Democrat as the “head clown.”

Biden has indicated he will not step away from the political fray entirely when he leaves office with President Barack Obama on January 20.

The vice president has already been chiming in on how Democrats should respond to their shock election defeat, suggesting a renewed focus on the working and middle class.

“It’s going to be much clearer what he’s for and against and what we’re for and against,” Biden told PBS.

More from USA

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Joe Biden
follow this tag on MGNJoe Biden
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasUSA

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Joe Biden
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN

Also In USA

Trump’s choices for top posts face big tests

Framed Gallery

In Pictures: No Pants day on the subway

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Highlights from the 2016 NYE fireweworks
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car