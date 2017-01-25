Mobile
$20m cash found hidden under mattress

Money laundering suspect denied bail in US after discovery by authorities

 

New York: A Brazilian money laundering suspect has been denied bail in the United States after authorities found nearly $20 million (Dh73 million) in cash stuffed under a mattress in Massachusetts.

The US attorney’s office in the northeastern state on Monday tweeted a photograph showing the bank notes crammed into the box spring. The cash was initially impounded on January 4.

Cleber Rocha, charged with conspiring to commit money laundering, was denied bail in a Massachusetts federal court on Monday.

US prosecutors say he was a courier for the nephew of a Brazilian fugitive indicted over a multibillion-dollar pyramid scheme.

Carlos Wanzeler fled to Brazil via Canada and avoided arrest, while co-defendant James Merrill pled guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

US prosecutors say Wanzeler used intermediaries to try to transfer money still hidden in the greater Boston area.

Rocha faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted.

