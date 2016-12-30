Four good news stories you might have missed in 2016

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Four good news stories you might have missed in 2016

Despite the sense of gloom with violence and terrorism stalking the world, 2016 had many good moments to be happy about

Gulf News
 

London: As 2016 draws to a close with news dominated by bloodshed, disasters and disease from the Middle East to Africa and Latin America, it may seem there wasn’t much to be happy about this year.

Despite continued violence in Syria and Yemen, severe drought in Africa and the outbreak of the Zika virus in Latin America, there have been events worth celebrating in 2016.

Here are four of them that you might have missed in the last 12 months:

1. PEACE COMES TO COLOMBIA

In November, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and FARC [Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia — People’s Army] rebel leader Rodrigo Londono signed a modified peace deal, cobbled together after the first version was rejected in a public vote in October, to end 52 years of war.

For his efforts to end Latin America’s longest-running conflict, Santos was awarded the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize.

The conflict killed more than 220,000 people and displaced millions more in the Andean nation.

2. CLIMATE ACTION

A landmark global accord to combat climate change officially entered into force on November 4, putting pressure on nearly 200 countries to start executing plans to slash their greenhouse gas emissions.

The Paris Agreement, agreed in December 2015, seeks to wean the world economy off fossil fuels in the second half of the century, limiting the rise in average world temperatures to “well below” 2.0 degrees Celsius above preindustrial times.

3. INDIA’S QUEST TO FIGHT HUMAN TRAFFICKING

In May, India’s minister for women and children unveiled a draft of the country’s first comprehensive anti-human trafficking law, which would treat survivors as victims in need of assistance and protection rather than as criminals.

South Asia, with India at its centre, is the fastest-growing region for human trafficking in the world, says the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime.

4. WEST AFRICA BATTLES FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION

More than 300 communities across four West African countries with some of the world’s highest rates of female genital mutilation (FGM) are declaring themselves free of the practice in public ceremonies this month.

FGM affects an estimated 140 million girls and women across a swathe of Africa and parts of the Middle East and Asia, and is seen as a gateway to marriage and a way of preserving purity.

The ritual involves the removal of the external genitalia and causes numerous health problems that can be fatal.

More from Other

tags from this story

Zika virus
follow this tag on MGNZika virus
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasOther

tags

Zika virus
follow this tag on MGN
Syria
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Yemen
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Other

Venezuela’s Maduro wins decree powers

Framed Gallery

World’s highest bridge opens in China

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events