Mexico drug lord told to pay $1m to murder victims’ kin

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mexico drug lord told to pay $1m to murder victims’ kin

Case relates to the kidnapping, torture and killing of a US enforcement agent and a Mexican government pilot in 1985

Gulf News
 

Mexico City: A federal judge has ordered a drug lord convicted in the 1985 killings of a US Drug Enforcement Administration agent and a Mexican government pilot to pay relatives of the victims nearly $1 million (Dh3.67 million) in compensation, officials said on Friday.

The Federal Judicial Council announced the 20.8-million-peso penalty in a statement without naming any of the parties involved.

But a judicial official confirmed that the order is directed at Ernesto “Don Neto” Fonseca Carrillo, co-founder of the Guadalajara cartel, for the case of the kidnapping, torture and killing of DEA agent Enrique ‘Kiki’ Camarena.

The official was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Fonseca, 86, was transferred from prison in July to serve the remaining nine years of his 40-year sentence under house arrest due to his advanced age and ill health.

The ruling orders 10 million pesos to be paid within five days to Camarena’s son, and a similar amount to the wife and five children of the pilot.

Two other drug bosses have also been convicted in Camarena’s killing.

Guadalajara cartel co-founder Rafael Caro Quintero was sentenced to 40 years, but he was mistakenly released in 2013 and is currently a fugitive.

Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo remains behind bars for his role in the case.

More from Mexico

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasMexico

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Mushfiqur hit in head, rushed to hospital

Mushfiqur hit in head, rushed to hospital

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Nutella cancer rumour quashed

Nutella cancer rumour quashed

Palestinian state only solution: Paris meeting

Palestinian state only solution: Paris meeting