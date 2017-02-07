Mobile
Woman hid remains of 6 babies in lockup

DNA test shows Canadian woman gave birth to the infants, whose cause of death is unknown

 

Montreal: A Canadian woman was found guilty Monday of intentionally hiding in a storage locker the remains of six babies to whom she gave birth.

The 42-year-old Winnipeg woman refused to submit to a DNA test, but investigating police performed one with a warrant, using a sanitary napkin from her home. She was shown to have given birth to all the infants.

“All of these children were likely born alive. There is no evidence of complications in these pregnancies,” Judge Murray Thompson said in finding Andrea Giesbrecht guilty of six counts of concealing the body of a dead child.

Each count carries up to two years in prison.

Giesbrecht was not charged with murder. Because the bones of the children were in bad condition, authorities were unable to determine their causes of death.

One of the remains was found in cement, and another covered in a white powder.

The discovery of the remains came after Giesbrecht failed to pay rent on her storage area.

Staff readying to auction off the contents made the tragic discovery.

She pleaded not guilty at trial in April.

