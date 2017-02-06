Mobile
Quebec says 'No to Islamaphobia'

Hundreds turn out for march to honour 6 men shot dead in mosque attack in Canadian city

Image Credit: AFP
Several hundred people march in solidarity for the victims of the mosque shooting in Quebec City, on February 5, 2017.
 

Quebec City: Several hundred people braved snow and cold Sunday in Quebec City to honour the six men shot dead a week earlier while praying at a local mosque.

“No to Islamophobia, Yes to Peace,” “Open Your Heart” and “No to Terrorism” were the messages on some of the signs and banners carried by marchers, many of them Muslim.

The victims included two Algerians, a Tunisian, a Moroccan and two Guineans, all holding joint Canadian citizenship.

They had been attending evening prayers at their mosque when a gunman stormed in and unleashed a barrage of bullets from a pistol and a semi-automatic rifle.

Eight other men were wounded — three remain hospitalized — in one of the worst attacks on the Muslim community of a Western nation.

The suspect, Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, surrendered to police and was charged with six murders and five attempted murders.

The march Sunday began not far from the mosque, at Laval University, where the presumed killer was a student, before proceeding to the national assembly of the French-speaking province.

In a display of solidarity, organizers paired Muslim and non-Muslim marchers for the procession.

Mohammad Yangi, president of the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec, where the mosque was located, said the march provided an opportunity to show a “unified” Quebec.

He said he wanted to work with political leaders to help “eliminate messages of hate.”

Canadian politicians, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have denounced the words or acts of those who target Muslims.

On Friday, at the funeral of three victims, Trudeau blasted radio commentators and politicians who have fanned tensions.

Canada
